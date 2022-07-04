Monsoon tracker in 10 points: Rain alert for these states this week

As monsoons have arrived in India, the weather department issued rain alerts for different states across the country. The Indian Meteorological Department -- in its briefing Sunday -- said active monsoon conditions over central India and along the west coast are expected during the next five days. It also said active monsoon conditions are likely over northwest India between Tuesday and Thursday.

Here are the weather alerts for different states:

1) Heavy rains are likely over Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Telangana, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Kerala and Mahe during the next five days, the IMD said in its briefing.

2) Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Maharashtra between Monday and Thursday, and from Tuesday in north interior Karnataka. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam are also set to witness heavy rains on Tuesday and Wednesday.

3) Heavy to very heavy rains are expected to lash over Konkan and Goa from Monday till Thursday; coastal Karnataka on Monday till Tuesday, and over Gujarat, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra from Tuesday to Thursday.

4) Widespread rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is likely over Central India (Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha) during the next four days.

5) Heavy rainfall is very likely in Odisha on Monday and Thursday, the weather department said in its bulletin.

6) In Jammu and Kashmir and west Rajasthan, heavy rainfall is likely from Tuesday till Thursday, and in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

7) Uttarakhand is also headed for heavy rainfall from Tuesday till Thursday.

8) Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, and northwest Uttar Pradesh are bracing for heavy rains on Wednesday and Thursday.

9) The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with light rain and thundershowers in Delhi on Monday.

10) Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the Arabian sea as strong winds are expected. Fishermen along the west coast have also been issued a similar warning.

