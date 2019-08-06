Imran Khan says Pakistan considering approaching UN Security Council over Kashmir issue

india

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 18:11 IST

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday the country was considering an approach to the United Nations Security Council after India scrapped Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

“We will fight it at every forum. We’re thinking how we can take it to International Court (of Justice)... to the United Nations Security Council,” Khan said in an address to Pakistan’s parliament on Tuesday.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 17:33 IST