In 16-point action plan, Sitharaman talks about doubling farmers’ income in Budget speech

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 11:51 IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is committed to doubling the farmers’ income as she presented 16-point action plan to boost their income in her Budget speech.

“Farmers who have fallow or barren land will be helped to set up solar power generation units and also sell surplus power to the solar grid and also make living out of even barren land,” the Finance Minister said as she tabled the Budget in the Lok Sabha.

“Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha and Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM KUSUM) to be expanded to provide 20 lakh farmers in setting up standalone solar pumps,” Sitharaman further added.

She also stressed the need to liberalise farm markets. “Farming need to be made more competitive, hand-holding of farm-based activities need to be provided sustainable cropping patterns and more technology is needed,” said Sitharaman.

The Finance Minister also said that this year’s Budget will boost the income of people and enhance their purchasing power, adding that the government committed to doubling farmers’ income by 2022.

“We will encourage balanced use of all fertilisers, a necessary step to change the incentive regime which encourages excessive use of chemical fertilisers,” said Sitharaman.

The Budget also proposed a scheme Krishi Udaan (by the civil aviation ministry) to transport agricultural products to national as well international destinations, she said adding that Indian Railways will set up Kisan Rail in Public-Private Partnership (PPP model) for cold supply chain to transport perishable goods.

The economic survey, presented on Friday, had also emphasised government’s focus on doubling farmers income by 2022 and laid stress on mechanisation of agriculture, livestock and fisheries sector, food processing, financial inclusion, agricultural credit and crop insurance, micro-irrigation and buffer stock management.