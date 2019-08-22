In a first in Kerala, women can drive govt vehicles

india

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 01:41 IST

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to appoint women drivers in government departments and public sector undertakings, a post so far reserved for men.

“Directions have given to all government departments and PSUs to make the driver post gender neutral. This has been done in accordance with the state government’s policy on gender equality. This will benefit many women,” said a statement issued by CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s office adding the existing recruitment rules will be amended for this.

In Kerala, barring the State Road Corporation, women are not allowed to apply for driver posts in any other department and many women’s organisations have asked the government to lift this ban. In contrast, women are driving private buses, cars registered with taxi aggregators and autorickshaws in the state. Many organisations like All India Democratic Women’s Association and Mahila Congress have hailed the move. Of 400 autorickshaw drivers here, only 24 are women.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 01:41 IST