In address to Parliament, President Kovind slips in some advice for MPs

As India celebrates 2019 as the year that marks Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, President Ram Nath Kovind has advised all Parliamentarians to remember Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘fundamental mantra’ in order to fulfill aspirations of the voters. President gave this word of advice while addressing Parliament’s joint sitting post the formation of the 17th Lok Sabha.

“My advice to all MPs is that you should always remember the fundamental mantra of Gandhiji. He had said that every decision of ours should be guided by its impact on the poorest and the weakest person in the society. You must also remember the voter, who, setting aside all his work and overcoming his difficulties went to the polling station to cast his vote and discharge his responsibilities towards the nation. Your priority should be to fulfill his aspirations,” said the President

He also reminded the MPs that the present government’s ‘efforts’ had led to worldwide celebration of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and was likely to provide a fillip to India’s ‘Thought Leadership’.

The President also listed out ‘efforts’ made in the last five years to preserve the memory of our nation-builders. ‘Dandi Museum’ was built to honour the father of the nation and the historic Dandi March, Statue of Unity, was built to honour Sardar Patel, ‘Kranti Mandir’ was set up as a tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and a national memorial for Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar had been made in Delhi.

President’s advice comes a day after the all-party-meet gave a similar advice to the first time MPs of all parties—to be aware about the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi.

President Kovind also read out a quote each from Nobel laureate Rabindra Nath Tagore and spiritual figure Shri Narayana Guru to spell out Modi government’s vision for a ‘New India.’

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 15:12 IST