e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / In big slip in Madhya Pradesh, Congress ‘elects’ BJP leader to party post

In big slip in Madhya Pradesh, Congress ‘elects’ BJP leader to party post

While Youth Congress leaders called it a cheap publicity stunt and blamed the BJP worker for his election to the post, BJP leaders raised questions against the election process in the party.

india Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 15:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Harshit Singhai, who is stated to be a supporter of Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, had left Congress party in March to join BJP. (HT Photo)
Harshit Singhai, who is stated to be a supporter of Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, had left Congress party in March to join BJP. (HT Photo)
         

Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh were left embarrassed after a BJP worker was elected as a secretary of a district unit of the youth wing of their party in the organisational election held this month.

While Youth Congress leaders called it a cheap publicity stunt and blamed the BJP worker for his election to the post, BJP leaders raised questions against the election process in the party.

Harshit Singhai, who is stated to be a supporter of Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, had left Congress party in March to join BJP.

After nine months, he was elected as a secretary of Jabalpur north assembly constituency of MP Youth Congress. The elections for MP Youth Congress were held between December 10 and 12. The results were announced on December 18. In the election, Singhai received 12 votes and was elected as the secretary.

MP Youth Congress election coordinator Maqsood Mirza said, “It’s a cheap publicity stunt of BJP. Singhai filed his nomination in March. Later, he joined BJP but he didn’t withdraw his nomination purportedly. The election process was held online and nobody paid attention as there were more than 1800 nominations and Singhai was not a popular leader.”

tags
top news
US Congress stings China with new Tibet law on the next Dalai Lama
US Congress stings China with new Tibet law on the next Dalai Lama
Pakistan uses China’s financial assistance to repay Saudi loan
Pakistan uses China’s financial assistance to repay Saudi loan
‘Party (nahin) chalegi till 6 in the morning’: Mumbai Police after night club raid
‘Party (nahin) chalegi till 6 in the morning’: Mumbai Police after night club raid
28 years later: Priest, nun convicted in Sister Abhaya murder case; experts hail verdict
28 years later: Priest, nun convicted in Sister Abhaya murder case; experts hail verdict
Covid-19 triggering rare, fatal fungal infection: All about mucormycosis
Covid-19 triggering rare, fatal fungal infection: All about mucormycosis
2 test positive for Covid-19 in Kolkata after arriving from London
2 test positive for Covid-19 in Kolkata after arriving from London
How to check who all can see your iPhone location and turn off tracking
How to check who all can see your iPhone location and turn off tracking
‘Nothing to worry about’: Joe Biden gets his first doze of Pfizer Covid vaccine
‘Nothing to worry about’: Joe Biden gets his first doze of Pfizer Covid vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In