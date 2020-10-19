e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / In Bihar, Purnia range IG dies of Covid-19, death toll close to 1,000-mark

In Bihar, Purnia range IG dies of Covid-19, death toll close to 1,000-mark

With 1,152 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the total cases in the state rose to 2,04,212, while with six deaths, the death toll rose to 996—four short of the 1,000 mark. The highest number of 316 cases was reported from Patna.

india Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 02:16 IST
Rakesh Singh
Rakesh Singh
Hindustan Times, Patna
The bulletin said in the past 24 hours 1,079 patients recovered in Bihar while 1,19,456 tests were conducted in the same period. Till now the health department has conducted 91,34,927 tests in the state.
The bulletin said in the past 24 hours 1,079 patients recovered in Bihar while 1,19,456 tests were conducted in the same period. Till now the health department has conducted 91,34,927 tests in the state. (HT PHOTO.)
         

Inspector General (IG) of Police of Purnia range, Vinod Kumar, 59, died of Covid-19 at AIIMS-Patna in the early hours of Sunday. This is the first death of a senior police official due to Covid-19 in Bihar.

Nodal officer, Covid-19, AIIMS-Patna, Dr Sanjeev Kumar, said Kumar was diabetic and had hypertension too. “He was admitted to AIIMS on Saturday, but he died at 1.17 am on Sunday,” he said, adding three other patients of Nalanda, Muzaffarpur and Gaya died at the hospital.

Kumar joined Bihar police in 1986 and was allocated IPS in 2001.

Senior police officials besides the Election Commission of India mourned the death of Kumar.

Meanwhile, with 1,152 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the total cases in the state rose to 2,04,212, while with six deaths, the death toll rose to 996—four short of the 1,000 mark. The highest number of 316 cases was reported from Patna.

Besides this a positive patient also died at NMCH.

The recovery rate in the state remained static since yesterday at 94.31%.

Giving the break-up of six deaths, the health department bulletin said while two positive patients died in Patna in the past 24 hours, one each died in Aurangabad, Begusarai, Saran and Vaishali.

The bulletin said in the past 24 hours 1,079 patients recovered while 1,19,456 tests were conducted in the same period. Till now the health department has conducted 91,34,927 tests.

So far 1,92,594 patients have got negative reports, while there are 10,621 active cases. Nodal officer, Covid-19, NMCH, Dr Mukul Kumar Singh, said a 56-year-old positive patient of Madhubani passed away in the last 24 hours.

Of the 1,152 cases, 72 were reported from Araria, Purnia 69, Bhagalpur 62, Muzaffarpur 60, East Champaran 47, Madhubani 37, Saran 36, Katihar 33, and Rohtas 32 among others.

tags
top news
Covid-19 could be under control by February: Panel
Covid-19 could be under control by February: Panel
PM Modi has abdicated his responsibility in tackling Covid-19 pandemic: Sonia Gandhi
PM Modi has abdicated his responsibility in tackling Covid-19 pandemic: Sonia Gandhi
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
KXIP beat Mumbai Indians via 2nd Super Over in historic IPL match
KXIP beat Mumbai Indians via 2nd Super Over in historic IPL match
Share of farm fires in PM2.5 forecast to rise
Share of farm fires in PM2.5 forecast to rise
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Covid update: Govt on community spread; India past peak; WHO backs India
Covid update: Govt on community spread; India past peak; WHO backs India
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In