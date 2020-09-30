e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / In breather for Delhi hospitals, licenses need not be renewed till March 2021

In breather for Delhi hospitals, licenses need not be renewed till March 2021

With registrations not being renewed since March this year, without the relaxation several of the over 1,000 hospitals and nursing homes in the city would have been affected.

india Updated: Sep 30, 2020 22:25 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Earlier this month, the DMA had asked the state government to look into the matter of a majority of nursing homes — many treating Covid-19 patients — operating with expired licenses.
Earlier this month, the DMA had asked the state government to look into the matter of a majority of nursing homes — many treating Covid-19 patients — operating with expired licenses.(REUTERS PHOTO.)
         

Nursing homes in Delhi will not need to renew their licenses till March next year, with the Delhi government relaxing the nursing homes rules in the city. “In view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in Delhi, Rule 7(3) of the Delhi Nursing Homes Registration (Amendment) Rules, 2011 has been temporarily relaxed till 31.03.2021,” the order by Director General of Health Services Dr Nutan Mundeja said.

The rule states that applications of hospitals and nursing homes that fail to file an application for renewal of registration within six months of the expiry of the previous licence will not be accepted and their names would be removed from the register. Nursing homes and hospitals cannot operate in Delhi without registration with the nursing home cell.

With registrations not being renewed since March this year, without the relaxation several of the over 1,000 hospitals and nursing homes in the city would have been affected. “We had earlier given a representation to the government to relax the rules and had received assurance. The government order has now been issued. This will be a relief for many hospitals,” said Dr Arun Gupta, chairman of the Covid Management Committee of the Delhi Medical Association.

Earlier this month, the DMA had asked the state government to look into the matter of a majority of nursing homes — many treating Covid-19 patients — operating with expired licenses. Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain had verbally directed the department to renew licenses of nursing homes till December 31, 2020.

This will also give time for the hospitals to comply with the new fire safety norms.

tags
top news
Re-opening guidelines out; multiplexes, pools to partially open from Oct 15
Re-opening guidelines out; multiplexes, pools to partially open from Oct 15
Nirbhaya of Hathras killed by insensitive government: Sonia Gandhi
Nirbhaya of Hathras killed by insensitive government: Sonia Gandhi
Imran Khan faces pushback over Gilgit-Baltistan move. China ties his hands
Imran Khan faces pushback over Gilgit-Baltistan move. China ties his hands
Amit Shah to chart strategy, stem rumblings in Bengal unit at Delhi meet
Amit Shah to chart strategy, stem rumblings in Bengal unit at Delhi meet
RR vs KKR Live: Kolkata need one wicket to win
RR vs KKR Live: Kolkata need one wicket to win
Donald Trump questions credibility of India’s Covid-19 tally
Donald Trump questions credibility of India’s Covid-19 tally
‘Are all swimming pools open?’ FAQs answered
‘Are all swimming pools open?’ FAQs answered
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition Verdict Live UpdatesNeena GuptaCovid 19 India TallyHathras gang rape caseCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 guidelinesRR vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In