In Delhi list of 23 covid-19 hotspots, new additions

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 12:44 IST

Three new neighbourhoods have been added to the list of 21 areas in the national capital with a large number of coronavirus cases where a “hard lockdown” has been enforced resulting in more stringent restrictions for residents. The three new areas to be included in the list are Bengali Market near Mandi House in Central Delhi, Sadar area in Old Delhi and some areas falling under the Moti Bagh locality in South Delhi.

Total number of coronavirus positive cases in Delhi have risen to 699 and the new containment zones/hotspots have been identified to prevent further spread of the disease. Residents in the notified areas have been prevented from stepping out of their homes even for buying of essentials including medicines and groceries. These services will be provided by the district administration through door to door home delivery services. Here’s the latest list of the hotspots and containment zones in Delhi.

1. Entire street affected near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar

2. Entire street affected of Gali No 6, L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi.

3. Shahajahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka.

4. Dinpur Village

5. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti

6. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas.

7. B Block Jhangirpuri.

8. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi

9. Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi

10. 3 Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur Delhi

11. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092.

12. Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension, Delhi

13. Mayurdhwaj Appartments, I P Extension, Patparganj, Delhi

14. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108(towards Anarwali Masjid Chowk), Krishan Kunj Extension, Delhi

15. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Delhi.

16. Gali No. 5, A Block (From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar Delhi 110092.

17. J & K, L and H pockets Dilshad Garden

18. G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri

19. F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony

20. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony.

21. Shastri Market and JJ cluster, South Moti Bagh

22. Bengali Market, Babar Road, Todarmal Road, Babar lane and school lane

23. Sadar area

East Delhi has the highest number of containment zones at 9. There is no clarity yet over the duration of the restrictions and it is likely that they are kept in place till authorities feel these clusters of infections have been neutralized.

The size of the containment zones announced on Wednesday, as suggested by the Union health ministry’s guidelines, is directly proportional to the population density of the cluster in question and the scale of the outbreak.