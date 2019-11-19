e-paper
In exemplary gesture, man returns land to family which gifted it after 45 years

Jagdish Bharti (49) had received 10-acre land in dowry from the grandfather of his would-be wife at his engagement when he was just four years old.

india Updated: Nov 19, 2019 23:02 IST
Shruti Tomar
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
In an exemplary gesture, a 49-year-old man returned 10 acre land which he had got in dowry 45 years back from his would-be wife’s grandfather when he was just four years old.

A resident of Betul district, Jagdish Bharti did not marry the girl at an age of 16, as per local tradition. He works as a computer operator in Public Works department (PWD) and earns Rs 9000 per month.

“The woman’s grandfather gifted the land on the engagement ceremony held at the age of 4 but the marriage, which was to be solemnized at age of 16 years in 1985, didn’t materialize as I opposed child marriage,” Bharti said.

He said it took him three years to complete the process of transferring the land.

“Three years ago, when my father met the woman’s father during a yoga camp and they discussed the land given to my family as gift 45 years back I decided to return the land to the family and I finally completed the paper work on Monday and returned the land in the name of the woman’s brother,” said Bharti.

The family of the woman to whom he returned the land now valued at Rs 25 lakh, have applauded Bharti for his act despite his modest economic condition.

Praising Bharti’s honesty, the woman’s brother Shriram Yadav said, “My family never asked for the land as it was my grandfather’s decision. We were not in regular touch with Bharti’s family but his uncle has a good relationship with us and that’s why we used to trust them. When three years ago, the discussion of land took place between my father and Bharti’s father, Bharti didn’t spare any time to return the land. We are happy that such honest people still exist. The land had been given to them without any condition and they were not legally bound to return it.”

