In Goa, four arrested for ‘outraging Hindu feelings’

india

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 01:24 IST

Four musicians performing live at the Serendipity Arts Festival currently underway in Goa were arrested for allegedly outraging the sentiments of Hindus and subsequently released on bail on Wednesday.

According to a complaint filed by Venkatesha Krishna Kunduru, an advocate from New Delhi, the artistes of the band Dastaan were “misusing the platform by performing songs which insult Hindu religion by chanting Om with abusive words and displaying walks of life with deliberate intention of outraging the religious feelings of Hindus.”

The police booked -- Sumant Balakrishnan, 34, Anirban Ghosh, 37, Shiva Pathak, 40, and Nirmala Ravindran, 45 -- who were performing as part of a musical show under section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code (insulting religious feelings) on Wednesday. They were, however, released on bail later on the condition that they would cooperate.

“They have been let off on condition that they will cooperate with the probe,” police sub-inspector Subhash Gaonkar said.