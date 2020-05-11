e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / In Goa, volunteers create web portal to help daily wagers find work during lockdown

In Goa, volunteers create web portal to help daily wagers find work during lockdown

The database of Goa Covid Outreach group was circulated amid the community and now hosts a pool of more than 1,500 people willing to do odd jobs that include painting, masonry, housekeeping, plumbing, carpentry, appliance repairs and as car mechanics.

india Updated: May 11, 2020 18:26 IST
Gerard de Souza | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Gerard de Souza | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, Panaji
The Goa Covid Outreach, a network of volunteers, helps daily wage labourers find work in these days of lockdown.
The Goa Covid Outreach, a network of volunteers, helps daily wage labourers find work in these days of lockdown. (Photo Credit: Goa Covid Outreach)
         

A network of volunteers in Goa that was formed to provide food to the needy in the early days of lockdown has now gone a step further and helping them – mostly daily wage labourers – find work.

The Goa Covid Outreach, which began as a relief service during the lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19, also provides documentation services.

“We started by doing delivery of rations for around 200 migrant labourers who were building the new high court complex opposite the secretariat and had been abandoned by the contractor. It began with the idea that we do some relief work and then let the government to take over,” said Miriam Koshy, an artist and former business student who is associated with the organisation.

However, as the network and scale of the operation grew, the volunteers began to help document stranded migrants to hand over to the Goa government which had by then begun providing cooked food to stranded labourers in its relief efforts.

Soon enough, the volunteers realised that they could put all the data they had gathered to good use.

“We were anyway collecting data to give to the government, then we realised that to take what we are doing to a logical conclusion, we could help these labourers find work,” she said.

“Now that the lockdown is partially lifted and the monsoon is approaching, many people are looking to repair the roofs of their houses or are looking to grow their own food or even doing rainwater harvesting. So our idea was to provide these available labourers to the community,” Koshy explained.

The database set up on the website goacovidoutreach.in was quickly circulated amid the community and now hosts a pool of more than 1,500 people willing to do odd jobs that include painting, masonry, housekeeping, plumbing, carpentry, appliance repairs, car mechanics, etc. All these people were left without any work during the coronavirus pandemic.

“As the government started taking over the primary relief operations, we thought that the best way to help them was to help them get on their own feet so that everybody’s needs can be met. That’s how the portal was born,” Koshy explained.

The network is now also helping educate the labourers on the kind of central government and state government schemes they can avail of to help them during the lockdown.

“There are literally hundreds of stories of agony from the migrants which we heard since we were engaging with them every day and we could see their anguish. But help has also come from all sides and we involved everyone at every level,” Koshy said.

tags
top news
‘Either him or us’: Punjab ministers vs chief secretary plays out at Cabinet meet
‘Either him or us’: Punjab ministers vs chief secretary plays out at Cabinet meet
‘Human nature to want to go home’: PM Modi on migrants at meet with CMs
‘Human nature to want to go home’: PM Modi on migrants at meet with CMs
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
Cluster infection in China’s Wuhan raises fears of second wave of Covid-19
Cluster infection in China’s Wuhan raises fears of second wave of Covid-19
India’s recovery rate now at 31.15%, 20,917 people cured of Covid-19
India’s recovery rate now at 31.15%, 20,917 people cured of Covid-19
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
Chinese army inducts armoured all-terrain vehicles that can be airdropped
Chinese army inducts armoured all-terrain vehicles that can be airdropped
Vande Bharat: Stranded Indians from US, UK, Malaysia, Philippines brought back
Vande Bharat: Stranded Indians from US, UK, Malaysia, Philippines brought back
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In