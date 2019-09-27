In Haryana, BJP not to field immediate kin of MLAs, MPs

india

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 00:23 IST

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided not to field the immediate relatives of sitting state legislators and parliamentarians from Haryana in next month’s assembly elections, a senior BJP leader said. Mayors of municipal corporations and chairpersons of zila parishads, too, will not get the party nomination to contest the polls.

The decision, taken at a meeting on Wednesday between party president Amit Shah and the Haryana BJP’s core group, is likely to come as a disappointment to at least six Haryana MPs who had been lobbying for their immediate relatives to be included on the party’s slate in the October 21 assembly polls.Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala were prominent among those who attended the meeting.

“This is a policy that BJP enforced in others states as well. Haryana will be no exception,” the senior leader cited in the first instance said on condition of anonymity.

Fielding an immediate relative of a sitting state legislator or a member of parliament in an election tends to cause heartburn among other aspirants, said another BJP leader in Delhi, also requesting anonymity. “There is also a risk of a certain constituency becoming a fiefdom of a few people from the same family. BJP has been against the very idea of dynastic politics.”

Rajya Sabha MP Chaudhary Birender Singh could be an exception to this rule. Singh’s son Birjendra Singh successfully contested the Lok Sabha election from Hisar. Singh’s wife, Prem Lata, too, is a legislator from Uchana Kalan and is likely to be renominated.

Singh had quit the Union cabinet and offered to resign from the Rajya Sabha after his son was chosen by the BJP to contest the parliamentary election. He continues to be a member of the upper house.

Explaining the rationale behind denying the party nomination to heads of municipal bodies; the second BJP leader said the party was not in favour of the same person cornering electoral opportunities. “They were given a chance in municipal and panchayat election. Others should get chance in assembly election.”

At the core group meeting at BJP headquarters in Delhi, Shah also scanned the panel of names the party’s Haryana unit has finalised for the 90 assembly segments and said their chances of wining election will be sole criterion for them to win the nomination.

Shah also asked the Haryana BJP to revisit the names of candidates picked for certain seats. “The Haryana leadership has also been asked to take MPs in confidence while deciding candidates in assembly seats falling under their parliamentary constituency,” the first BJP leader cited above said.

The BJP has plans to change at least 25% of its candidates, including some sitting MLAs and ministers, for the assembly elections in Haryana. Its first list of candidate will be out on September 29, when the party’s central election committee meets in New Delhi.

The list will include the names of senior leaders, including the chief minister, some ministers and the Haryana BJP chief.

