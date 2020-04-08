e-paper
Home / India News / In Haryana’s Jind, man shot at for telling sarpanch’s son to wear mask

In Haryana’s Jind, man shot at for telling sarpanch’s son to wear mask

The 24-year-old victim who was shot in the chest is now recovering in a hospital.

india Updated: Apr 08, 2020 23:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Police have registered a case of attempt to murder.
Police have registered a case of attempt to murder.(Representative photo/Shutterstock)
         

The husband of a sarpanch in a village in Haryana’s Jind district on Wednesday allegedly shot at a man who objected to his son moving about in the village without a mask to contain the spread of coronavirus, police said.

In his complaint to the police, Deepak (24), of Dhimana village said that the he was patrolling with other youths on the village outskirts to restrict the movement of outsiders.

“Suddenly two youths from our village - Sandeep and Deepak Kumar came there on a motorcycle. When I asked them to wear masks to as a preventive measure to avoid spread of Covid-19, they threatened me of with dire consequences. Around 9 pm, Sandeep’s father Sunil alias Sunila and Manjeet Kumar of our village intercepted me on the outskirts of the village and Sunil pumped bullets into my chest,” he said.

Sadar Jind SHO Dinesh Kumar said Deepak was undergoing treatment at PGIMS, Rohtak.

“We have registered a case of attempt to murder against Sunil, Manjeet, Sandeep and Deepak Kumar. A hunt is on to nab the accused,” he said.

Haryana has so far reported 147 positive cases of coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh and Delhi governments ordered residents to compulsorily wear masks while going out of their houses. In Maharashtra, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) made wearing masks mandatory for citizens of Mumbai.

