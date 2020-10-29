e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Delhi records 5,739 new Covid-19 cases, capital’s highest single-day spike

Delhi records 5,739 new Covid-19 cases, capital’s highest single-day spike

On Wednesday, the city surpassed the 5,000 mark as it recorded 5,673 cases in a day. Before this, Delhi had reported 4,473 new cases on September 16. It was the highest number of cases in the city during the second surge of Covid-19.

india Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 21:15 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a man amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at a testing center in New Delhi.
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a man amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at a testing center in New Delhi.(Reuters)
         

The coronavirus cases in Delhi continued to see a spike as the national capital reported more than 5,000 cases for the second consecutive day. In the highest single-day spike so far, Delhi recorded 5,739 new cases on Thursday. While 27 others succumbed to the viral disease, pushing the death toll to 6,423.

On Wednesday, the city surpassed the 5,000 mark as it recorded 5,673 cases in a day. Before this, Delhi had logged 4,853 cases on Tuesday, which was its highest single-day tally since 4,473 on September 16. It was the highest number of cases in the city during the second surge of Covid-19.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Delhi had seen the first surge in cases in June-July, when the Union home ministry had stepped in to control the spread of the infection.

Delhi has been consistently registering more than 4,000 cases daily for the last few days. Earlier in the day, state health minister Satyendar Jain said the AAP government has changed its anti-Corona strategy by conducting aggressive tracing and testing in the city, citing it as one of the reasons for the sudden spike in Covid-19 infection.

Speaking on concerns regarding the the third wave, Jain said it’s too early to say conclusively. He said one should wait for another week to see the trends before declaring the surge a third wave.

“Our main focus is that not a single (Covid-19) case should be left for testing. You can see a rise in number of cases, but it is a good strategy and its results should be seen soon,” news agency PTI quoted Jain as saying.

tags
top news
3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
‘Ghus ke maara’: Pak minister admits country’s role in Pulwama attack
‘Ghus ke maara’: Pak minister admits country’s role in Pulwama attack
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
CSK vs KKR Live: Rayudu, Gaikwad in action after Shane Watson’s dismissal
CSK vs KKR Live: Rayudu, Gaikwad in action after Shane Watson’s dismissal
India conveys serious concerns to Saudi Arabia over its G-20 banknote
India conveys serious concerns to Saudi Arabia over its G-20 banknote
‘Shouldn’t try to play victim’: India roasts Pakistan for objecting to Indo-US statement
‘Shouldn’t try to play victim’: India roasts Pakistan for objecting to Indo-US statement
Delhi is in the danger zone | HT Editorial
Delhi is in the danger zone | HT Editorial
Three people stabbed to death in France’s Nice; PM Modi condemns attack
Three people stabbed to death in France’s Nice; PM Modi condemns attack
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In