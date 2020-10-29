Delhi records 5,739 new Covid-19 cases, capital’s highest single-day spike

india

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 21:15 IST

The coronavirus cases in Delhi continued to see a spike as the national capital reported more than 5,000 cases for the second consecutive day. In the highest single-day spike so far, Delhi recorded 5,739 new cases on Thursday. While 27 others succumbed to the viral disease, pushing the death toll to 6,423.

On Wednesday, the city surpassed the 5,000 mark as it recorded 5,673 cases in a day. Before this, Delhi had logged 4,853 cases on Tuesday, which was its highest single-day tally since 4,473 on September 16. It was the highest number of cases in the city during the second surge of Covid-19.

Delhi had seen the first surge in cases in June-July, when the Union home ministry had stepped in to control the spread of the infection.

Delhi has been consistently registering more than 4,000 cases daily for the last few days. Earlier in the day, state health minister Satyendar Jain said the AAP government has changed its anti-Corona strategy by conducting aggressive tracing and testing in the city, citing it as one of the reasons for the sudden spike in Covid-19 infection.

Speaking on concerns regarding the the third wave, Jain said it’s too early to say conclusively. He said one should wait for another week to see the trends before declaring the surge a third wave.

“Our main focus is that not a single (Covid-19) case should be left for testing. You can see a rise in number of cases, but it is a good strategy and its results should be seen soon,” news agency PTI quoted Jain as saying.