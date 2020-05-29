In India’s record single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra biggest contributor: State tally

india

Updated: May 29, 2020 09:37 IST

The number of new coronavirus disease cases in a 24-hour span has been steadily rising in India. The country saw 7,467 new cases in 24 hours (between Thursday and Friday), which took the country’ overall tally to 1,65,799.

The number of coronavirus disease fatalities in the country stands 4,706 while over 71,105 people have successfully recovered from the disease.

Delhi, meanwhile, saw 1,024 new infections on Thursday, the first time national capital’s tally crossed the 1,000-mark in a single day. The data suggested that the national capital has breached a key threshold that officials identified back in March as the trigger for healthcare preparations to be bolstered further.

Here’s a look at Covid-19 state-wise tally.

The Big 4

Maharashtra

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra reached 59,546 on Thursday. The state has recorded 1,982 deaths so far, highest in the country, while 18,616 have recovered from Covid-19.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country with 19,372 coronavirus disease cases so far. While 10,548 people have recovered from the disease here, 145 patients have died.

Gujarat

In Gujarat, the third worst-hit state by the coronavirus pandemic, the total number of Covid-19 cases reached 15,562 on Friday. Gujarat has seen 8,003 people recover from coronavirus while 960 people have died.

Delhi

The national capital reported 1,004 new Covid19 cases between Thursday and Friday, according to the Union health ministry. The fresh cases took Delhi’s infection tally to 16,281. While 7,495 people have recovered, 316 died due to the disease.

States with more than 6,000 cases

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan reached 8,067 on Friday. The state has reported 180 fatalities while 4,817 patients have recovered from the infection in the state.

Madhya Pradesh

As many as 7,453 people have been infected from Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh till date. Three hundred and twenty-one people have died from Covid-19 in the state while 4,050 have recovered.

Uttar Pradesh

The number of Covid-19 positive cases have jumped to 7,170 in Uttar Pradesh. While 4,215 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 197 have died from the infection here.

Situation in other states

In West Bengal, coronavirus cases have crossed the 4,000-mark and are rapidly rising. The number of infected cases in West Bengal reached 4,536 on Thursday. There have been 295 deaths and 1,668 recoveries in the state. Domestic flight services resumed in the state on Thursday.

States with under 3,000 coronavirus cases include Telangana, Odisha, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka and Haryana. Bihar saw a spike in the number of cases and its tally now stands at 3,296.

Kerala crossed the 1,000-mark in the number of Covid-19 cases. On Thursday, the state’s tally stood at 1,088.

Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Tripura have reported 500 Covid-19 cases or less while Goa, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Manipur have less than 100 Covid-19 cases.

Union territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli has reported two cases of Covid-19.

All coronavirus patients in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Mizoram have recovered. Arunachal Pradesh has three Covid-19 patients and one of them has recovered.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.