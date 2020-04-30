In Karnataka, industries outside containment zones to start from May 4: Yediyurappa

india

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 21:26 IST

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has said all industries outside containment zones will be allowed to operate from May 4. Stating that Covid-19 cases might continue for another 2-3 months, he said that efforts to control the spread of the disease would go hand in hand with economic activity which has come to a stop due to the current lockdown.

On allowing economic activities in Bangalore which continues to be a red zone district with nearly 24 containment zones, the CM struck a more cautious note saying that while cases have been coming down for the last 2-3 days, they will wait for a few more days to take a final decision in this regard. Bangalore is the economic engine for the state bringing in nearly half of the state’s revenues and taxes.

He also said that at present there were no plans to allow malls, hotels or movie theatres to start functioning, but hinted that the state government would await the Centre’s directives in this regard before taking a final decision.

Later in the day, CM Yediyurappa met with members of various associations of commerce and industries and asked them to be ready to resume operations. The CM also appealed to the industrialists to pay wages and salaries to employees.

The Karnataka cabinet which met earlier also decided to give a one-time permit to inter-state and inter-district travel for those who are stranded including migrants and labourers.

However, law minister J C Madhuswamy clarified that the cost of travel would be borne by those who want to travel and the government would merely provide permits and bus services. It also said hair salons, liquor outlets and restaurants would continue to be closed for now.

On Wednesday, minister for primary and secondary education Suresh Kumar had said that the government would bring back stranded Kannadigas from Gujarat and buses would be sent for this purpose.