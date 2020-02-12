In Kerala, one of 3 coronavirus-infected patients to be discharged

india

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 22:24 IST

One of the three coronavirus-infected patients in Kerala will be discharged on Thursday after he consistently tested negative for the virus over six days, said the state health ministry. But he will be quarantined in his home till February 26 till he completes the 28-day incubation period, it said.

The state health ministry took the decision after it got a green signal from the National Institute of Virology in Pune. He was the second patient who tested positive on February 2 and admitted to an isolation ward in Alappuzha medical college hospital. The first patient admitted in the Thrissur Medical College Hospital on January 30 will also be released in a couple of days, said doctors at the medical college hospital. But the third patient in Kasargode, north Kerala, tested positive again.

All three 2019-nCoV cases in India have been reported in Kerala among students who returned from China’s Wuhan, which is the epicentre of the outbreak. Having learnt a lesson from the Nipah outbreak two years ago the state was on battle mode since the first case cropped up enhancing surveillance and isolation mechanisms as well.

After the third case was reported the state had declared a “medical calamity” and put some restrictions on large gatherings and excursions. But last week, the government withdrew the “calamity” warning after it successfully restricted virus-affected patients to three. It had pressed the emergency button on February 3 after the third patient was detected in Kasargode in north Kerala.

The state health ministry said despite positive signals it was too early to lower guard. At least 3400 people are still under observation in their homes and 35 are in different hospitals. Experts working in the area said it was a major success to restrict the positive cases to three. They have also lauded the state’s preparedness and rapid response.

“The state’s heightened isolation and surveillance have finally paid off. Its robust health system and public participation worked as a well-oiled machine. It is worth emulating for others also,” said Dr Sreejith N Kumar, Indian Medical Association central working committee member and senior physician.