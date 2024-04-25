In Lok Sabha manifesto, NCP-SCP promises CAA review, scrapping of Agnipath: 10 points

The Nationalist Congress Party- Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SCP) on Thursday unveiled its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, announcing slew of promises including review and proposal of changes to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and scrapping of Agnipath scheme.



“We are releasing our manifesto today, issues which included in the manifesto, our leaders will raise these issues in the parliament...Our manifesto is 'Shapath Patra'. Inflation is on the rise, farmers are in bad shape, and unemployment is at its peak...In the last ten years, misuse of agencies, and privatisation-like issues have been on the rise. We have already expressed our stand over all these issues,” NCP-SP leader Jayant Patil said.



“We will reduce the price of the LPG gas, petrol and diesel price...If we get in power we will fill the vacant places in government jobs...We will also work on Women reservations...Strict laws will be brought to ensure women's safety,” he added. NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar unveils party's Lok Sabha election manifesto.(X/ANI)

Here are the key announcements made by NCP-SCP in its manifesto:

1. In its manifesto titled ‘Shapathnama’, the party said it will review and propose changes to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Register for Citizens (NRC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other laws "conflicting" with the constitutional principles.



2. The NCP-SCP also promised empowering state and local governments, reviewing power distribution and enforcing constitutional amendments.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“We will demand a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations. We will ban contract labour in government sectors and legally protect the contract workers' benefits,” Patil said addressing a press conference.



3. The Lok Sabha election manifesto favours caste census, scrapping of the Agnipath scheme, safety audit for women and strengthening cyber laws related to them.

4,.The party headed by Sharad Pawar announced that it endorses the five "nyay" (guarantees) of the Congress mentioned in the grand old party's manifesto on the issues pertaining to farmers, youth, women, labourers and caste census.

5. Jayant Patil announced that if NCP-SCP gets a chance to be in power at the Centre, it would give the Goods and Services Tax (GST) a "human face".

6. The NCP-SCP promised that the LPG cylinder prices will be kept at ₹500 and if necessary, will be subsidised by the government. Petrol, diesel tax will be restructured, the party added.



7. The party manifesto also spoke on its foreign policy related to strategic global diplomacy, fostering partnerships that resonate with India's role on the world stage, and highlighted the party's views on national and internal security.

8. "We also prioritise judicial reforms, ensuring access to justice and inclusive representation within the judiciary," the NCP (SP) said in the manifesto.

9. The NCP-SCP said it focuses on an "all-inclusive" development and affordable health and education,

10. The party also highlighted welfare measures for the LGBTQ community.



NCP-SCP is contesting on 10 out of 48 seats in an alliance with the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT). The party will contest on seats of Baramati, Shirur, Satara, Bhiwandi, Dindori, Madha, Raver, Wardha, Ahmednagar and Beed.



In February this year, the NCP-SCP faction was allotted a new election symbol,i.e a man blowing a turha. The Election Commission decision came days after it had allotted the original NCP name and clock symbol to Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar.



Last year, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the party founded by his uncle two decades ago. The 60-year-old leader along with eight MLAs joined the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra.



In the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, five out of 48 seats in Maharashtra voted on April 19. Voting for remaining seats will be held on April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20.



The undivided NCP, part of the opposition alliance, contested 19 seats and won four in 2019 Lok Sabha election.



(With PTI inputs)