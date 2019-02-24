In last ‘Mann ki Baat’ before polls, Modi says he will be back in May

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday suspended his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ broadcast for March and April and said that he would be back with the programme in May after the Lok Sabha election.

“No ‘Mann ki Baat’ in March, April due to upcoming general election; next broadcast on last Sunday of May,” he said.

In his last radio address before the elections, Modi paid tribute to the CRPF troopers killed in the Pulwama attack and praised the armed forces for displaying unparalleled courage

Modi, in his 53rd ‘Mann ki Baat programme, said people across the nation are agonized and angry after the Pulwama attack where 40 jawans were killed.

“Our armed forces have displayed impeccable capabilities in restoring peace and they have retaliated befittingly in the language terrorists understand,” he said.

PM Modi also declared that the nation’s wait for a War memorial is set to be over. He will inaugurate the National War Memorial near India Gate on February 25. “India not having a war memorial used to surprise and pain me. This new memorial has been built near India Gate and Amar Jawan Jyoti,” Modi said.

The memorial will honour soldiers who have laid down their lives for the country since Independence.

In 2015, the government had approved the project for building a National War Memorial and a National War Museum near India Gate in memory of over 22,500 soldiers who laid down their lives post-Independence.

The Prime Minister through his radio address aims to connect with the common man on a regular basis and inform them about the initiatives of the Government and also seeks the support of the common man in nation building and governance.

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 11:34 IST