In photos: Snowfall in northern India, subzero temperatures in parts of Jammu and Kashmir

india

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 13:35 IST

Parts of northern India experienced snowfall on Sunday, leading to temperatures below 0 degrees Celsius in Jammu and Kashmir.

The minimum temperatures is set to fall by over two to three degrees Celsius over Northwest India during the next three days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Half of the weather stations in Kashmir valley recorded subzero night temperatures, according to PTI. ( Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times )

While the IMD has said there is no significant change expected in minimum temperatures over Central and West India during the next two days, it will fall by two to four degrees Celsius after two days.

The mercury in Srinagar settled at 0.1 degree Celsius, according to IMD officials. ( Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times )

The ski-resort of Gulmarg registered minus 7.6 degrees Celsius and was the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, reported PTI. Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, while the night temperature in Kokernag settled at minus 2.3 degrees Celsius.

IMD officials have predicted dry weather till December 20 with the possibility of a decrease in night temperature. ( Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times )

The meteorological office also issued a medium danger avalanche warning for the higher reaches of Kupwara and Bandipora districts, the news agency reported.

Children play with snow as Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg records temperature as low as minus 7.6 degrees Celsius. ( Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times )

A low-level avalanche alert has also been issued for the upper parts of Poonch, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, and Anantnag, Baramulla and Ganderbal districts of Jammu and Kashmir, and Kargil district of Ladakh, IMD officials said.

(With PTI inputs)