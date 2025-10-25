Maharashtra doctor’s father demands death penalty for cop, techie for her suicide, refers to Mahabharata

Relatives of Maharashtra government doctor, who allegedly took her life following rape and harassment in Satara district, Maharashtra, have demanded the death penalty for the two men named by her, including a police sub-inspector (PSI). Doctor’s father appeals to CM Fadnavis, seeks death penalty for cop, techie named in suicide note (Representative image/AFP)

The doctor, posted at a sub-district hospital, hanged herself in a hotel room in Phaltan town on Thursday. She left a note on her palm accusing a PSI of rape and a software engineer, Prashant Bankar, of mental harassment. Bankar was arrested from Pune on Saturday, while the cop remains suspended.

The victim's family remains in a shambles while the police is trying to piece together the events that led to the 28-year-old taking the extreme step.

‘Death by hanging’ A relative claimed that the doctor had repeatedly complained about harassment, but her grievances were ignored.

Making a direct appeal to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, her father said, “My only demand is that the culprits should be punished with death by hanging. That's all. There is nothing else. This is my demand,” reported NDTV.

He added, “This happened to my daughter. But at least from now on, such atrocities should not happen to other daughters. So, the people who do this should definitely be punished with the death penalty.”

The father, according to the news channel, referenced characters from the Mahabharata, saying, “While the injustice was happening, everyone just stood and watched. There were Duryodhana and Dushasana there, but not a single Krishna came forward to help my daughter.”

‘Harassed at seniors at work’ Meanwhile, several claims have emerged since the incident came to light. One of victim's aunt had earlier said that the doctor confided in her, saying, “Just two days ago, she mentioned being harassed by seniors at work.”

Another relative while talking to news agency PTI, alleged she was pressured to alter medical reports at the hospital where she worked. "Political people in Phaltan often asked her to change medical reports as she used to be regularly on autopsy duty. She had complained multiple times against the PSI (named in the note), but her complaints were not looked into," the relative stated.

"A medical officer tortured the lady doctor. He used to assign her autopsy duty repeatedly," another family member added.

"Just apprehending the accused is not enough. They should be hanged to ensure justice to the doctor and her family," the victim's kin said.

The woman doctor was cremated on Friday night at her native place in Beed's Wadwani tehsil.

Demands for accountability Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve criticised CM Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, over the incident and the involvement of a police officer.

"There is a need for women's security more than that of 'Ladki Bahin' (a financial scheme for women from low-income families). If people who flourished under the wings of Fadnavis are harassing women in such a manner, then Fadnavis has failed as the Home Minister and should resign," Danve wrote on X.

He also appealed to National Commission for Women chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar to intervene in the case.

Government responds Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis called the incident "very serious" and “extremely saddening for all of us.” He said, “The government immediately suspended the concerned police officials yesterday, and arrests have also begun. No one will be spared. I also believe the opposition should not politicise this sensitive issue.”

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said, “I just spoke with the Superintendent of Police of that district, and it’s a very unfortunate incident. One police officer was involved, and one has already been arrested. An FIR has been registered. I have instructed the SP that anyone found involved must not be spared. Strict action will be taken, and the process is already underway.”