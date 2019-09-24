In PM Narendra Modi’s address on terror, a veiled reference to China’s support for Pakistan

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address at a UN dialogue of terrorism, made a veiled reference to China and said that terrorists should not be allowed funding and arms.

“The PM said terrorists should not be allowed to get funds and arms. For this objective to be realised, we need to avoid politicisation of mechanisms like UN listings and Financial Action Task Force (FATF). These mechanisms need to be enforced,” said Gitesh Sarma, MEA Secretary (West).

PM Modi’s comments came during his speech at the ‘Leaders’ Dialogue on Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives’ at the UN headquarters.

Pakistan has failed to deliver on most compliance parameters set by FATF, the global terror financing watchdog. In August this year, Pakistan was moved to a list that calls for close monitoring by FATF.

The FATF, in its October plenary, will decide if Pakistan should continue in the grey list or be downgraded to the black list which involves stricter financial sanctions.

The prime minister called for global solidarity against terrorism in the same way that it is fighting challenges such as climate change. “He (PM Modi) said a terrorist attack, anywhere in the world should be considered as terrorism, not good or bad terrorism,” Sarma added.

The FATF’s plenary is scheduled in October but the chances of Pakistan being downgraded to the blacklist at the plenary are slim. China took over FATF’s presidency and it is unlikely it will support any action against Pakistan, its all-weather friend.

In Houston on Sunday with US president Donald Trump in attendance, PM Modi had called for a decisive action against terrorism and hit out at Pakistan for its support to terror groups. He said the whole world knows which country harbours hatred for India and nurtures and supports terrorism against it.

