In protest against new citizenship law, 22 BJP leaders join opposition NPF in Nagaland

Nagaland, which has the inner line permit (ILP) regime in place, doesn’t come under the purview of the CAA and the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-BJP alliance has been maintaining that the legislation would have no impact in the state.

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 21:41 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
The BJP leaders were welcomed to NPF by party’s president Shurhozelie Liezietsu. More leaders from the saffron party are expected to join the opposition camp in coming days, according to a NPF press statement. (Image used for representation).(PTI PHOTO.)
         

Twenty two office bearers from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Nagaland joined the opposition Naga People’s Front (NPF) in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at a function held in Dimapur on Tuesday.

According to a NPF press statement issued on Wednesday, the BJP leaders were welcomed to NPF by party’s president Shurhozelie Liezietsu. More leaders from the saffron party are expected to join the opposition camp in coming days, it stated.

Nagaland, which has the inner line permit (ILP) regime in place, doesn’t come under the purview of the CAA and the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-BJP alliance has been maintaining that the legislation would have no impact in the state.

Under ILP provisions, all outsiders, both foreigners and Indians who are not residents of the particular state need to obtain a permit before entering it.

Addressing the event, Nagaland BJP’s minority unit president Mukibur Rahman stated that enactment of CAA was the prime reason for them to quit BJP and join NPF. He said that the CAA would lead to entry of illegal immigrants to the region and ILP provisions won’t be enough to stop them from entering Nagaland.

