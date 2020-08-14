e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / In self-reliance push, Rajnath Singh launches weapons system made by Ordnance Factory Board

In self-reliance push, Rajnath Singh launches weapons system made by Ordnance Factory Board

The weapons system include anti-tank missile, rifles and an upgraded commander’s thermal imager-cum-daysight for T-90 tanks.

india Updated: Aug 14, 2020 07:38 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the launch of 15 products developed by Defence Public Sector Undertakings and Ordnance Factory Board, in New Delhi on Thursday.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the launch of 15 products developed by Defence Public Sector Undertakings and Ordnance Factory Board, in New Delhi on Thursday.(PTI Photo)
         

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday launched a number of weapon systems developed by different factories of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) as part of the Atma Nirbhar Week programme.

At a programme in Delhi, Singh remotely launched Namica, a missile launching platform for the third generation anti-tank fire and forget missile “Nag”, a new 8.6x70mm sniper rifle developed by the Rifle Factory Ishapore, a dual calibre anti-material rifle developed by the Ordnance Factory Tiruchirappalli and an upgraded commander’s thermal imager-cum-daysight for T-90 tanks developed by the Opto Electronic Factory Dehradun.

The OFB said in a statement issued from its headquarters in Kolkata that Namica uses an indigenously produced infantry combat vehicle with amphibious capabilities. It has been jointly developed by Ordnance Factory Medak and DRDL. The platform can fire six missiles with a gap of 20 seconds between the shots.

The 14.5/20mm anti-material rifle is a dual calibre modular weapon used for destroying enemy bunkers, light armoured vehicles and radar systems.

The upgraded thermal imager-cum-daysight for T-90 tanks has a range of detection at 8,000 meters at night. “It will also be retrofitted in T-90 Tanks already in service and will lead to substantial foreign exchange savings,” the OFB said.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
SC to pronounce its verdict in Prashant Bhushan contempt case today
SC to pronounce its verdict in Prashant Bhushan contempt case today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Daily Covid-19 tests inch closer to targeted 1 million mark
Daily Covid-19 tests inch closer to targeted 1 million mark
Connectivity gets better but parts of India still logged out
Connectivity gets better but parts of India still logged out
‘Drop ho jaoge team se’: When Sehwag advised Chopra to get a big score
‘Drop ho jaoge team se’: When Sehwag advised Chopra to get a big score
NGT approves penalties of up to Rs 1 lakh for causing noise pollution
NGT approves penalties of up to Rs 1 lakh for causing noise pollution
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In