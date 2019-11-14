e-paper
In Tamil Nadu, students to get ten-minute break for drinking water

Kerala has a similar system of ringing of a ‘Water Bell’, which serves as a reminder for students to drink water. Karnataka announced earlier this week that it would follow the Kerala model.

india Updated: Nov 14, 2019 23:55 IST
MC Rajan
Hindustan Times, Chennai
The Tamil Nadu government is taking necessary steps to provide adequate drinking water facility in all schools.
The Tamil Nadu government is taking necessary steps to provide adequate drinking water facility in all schools. (GETTY IMAGES.)
         

In a novel initiative, school students in Tamil Nadu will get a 10-minute break to drink water at regular intervals to ensure that they stay hydrated, state School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan said on Thursday.

“The break will be given between classes facilitating them to drink water. This will help them stay hydrated and healthy,” he told reporters on the sidelines of Children’s Day celebrations in Chennai.

“An announcement on how to implement this across schools in the state would be made soon by the Schools Education Department,” he added.

“In order to ensure this, the government is taking necessary steps to provide adequate drinking water facility in all schools. We are actively working on this,” he said.

Kerala has a similar system of ringing of a ‘Water Bell’, which serves as a reminder for students to drink water. Karnataka announced earlier this week that it would follow the Kerala model.

