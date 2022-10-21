In Tripura, Sitaram Yechury asks secular forces to unite against BJP

AGARTALA: Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPM] general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday said that all secular forces should unite to fight violence and communal politics and to protect the country and its democracy.

“Our party wants a government of secular democratic forces to save the Constitution and build a better India,” Yechury told the reporters during his visit to Agartala.

Yechury also joined a public meeting at Swami Vivekananda stadium organised by the CPM, Tripura unit, to urge people to revive democracy by ending the rule of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party [BJP].

“Despite all odds, the presence of thousands of people here is the solution to the misrule of the BJP. This will be the way to uproot the saffron party and to restablish democracy,” said Yechury.

He said that government had been trying to lure the voters in Gujarat by taking steps such as reducing the milk price and providing subsidies for cylinders.

“In Ramayana, Ram’s horse was stopped by twin brothers Luv and Kush. In today’s political scenario, the twin brothers are the farmers and workers with their sickle and hammer. The BJP’s Ashwamedha horse will be stopped by the red flag backed by farmers and workers,” he said.

Tripura’s lone politburo member Manik Sarkar said that the BJP lured employees and youths prior to the 2018 polls and later asked others not to follow the same path this time.

“If required, get ready to be injured or die to ensure the BJP must be uprooted in the coming 2023 polls,” said Sarkar.