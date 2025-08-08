In warm gesture, Jyotiradtiya Scindia walks ex-colleague Digvijaya Singh to stage at MP event

In a notable moment at the inauguration of an international school in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia walked into the audience section, where senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was seated and took him to the stage by the hand. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at the inauguration of Shrewsbury International School.(X)

Singh, who had sat quietly in the midst of the audience, was invited by Scindia personally to come on to the main stage, an act that was unusual considering the two leaders' notorious political rivalry in Madhya Pradesh.

Scindia approached Singh, a veteran politician from Madhya Pradesh, grasped his hand, led him on to the stage, and seated him next to other dignitaries.

The unexpected move, which occurred at the inauguration of Shrewsbury International School, was not just an act of courtesy but carried the weight of political history.

Scindia and Singh, both of whom are tall figures in Madhya Pradesh politics, have shared a long and often fraught rivalry, particularly since Scindia's dramatic departure from the Congress party and his subsequent joining of the BJP in 2020.

Jyotiraditya Scindia takes aim at Rahul Gandhi on 'voter theft' charges

Earlier on Friday, Union minister Scindia criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for comments against the Election Commission and the economy of the country and claimed it was evidence of the latter's "bankrupt mentality".

Gandhi has been criticising the ECI for allegedly "stealing" votes to benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"The Election Commission has established India's electoral process and India's democracy at the global level. But, they (Congress and Rahul Gandhi) always try to belittle our constitutional institutions by raising questions and seeking proof. The ECI is a constitutional body that works with transparency to hold free and fair elections," Scindia asserted.

Subsequently, Congress retaliated against Scindia for his remarks against Rahul Gandhi on his election fraud allegations, stating that only the ones "fattened" by the poll body's "vote chori" are afraid of an evidence-based audit and will go to any extent to stall a probe that might expose them.

Hitting back at Scindia, Congress's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "Only those fattened by the ECI's Vote Chori are terrified of an independent, evidence-backed audit and will do anything to block a probe that could unmask them."