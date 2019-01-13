‘Incomplete without PSPL’: Shivpal Yadav slams Akhilesh-Mayawati alliance

The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSPL) president Shivpal Yadav has lashed out at Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati for her statement that people should not waste their votes by supporting Shivpal’s party, the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSPL). Shivpal Yadav, who is former Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh’s younger brother, had broken away from the SP and formed his own party in 2018.

Reacting to Mayawati’s statement, Yadav said it was ironic that a leader who had herself joined hands with the BJP to form the government was accusing him of supporting the saffron party. He also warned his nephew and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati that their alliance in Uttar Pradesh was incomplete without the PSPL. “Only a secular front can defeat the BJP,” he said.

Taking pot shots at Shivpal, Mayawati said the money spent by the BJP to promote him would go to waste.

“Mayawati, who after winning the votes of Dalits, backwards, and Muslims, joined hands with the BJP is now making allegations against me (of being close to the BJP). People are aware as to who made the government with the BJP and how many times. My credentials against communal forces are impeccable. The one who sells election tickets is accusing me of getting financial support from the BJP,” Shivpal said.

“The SP leadership should be aware that she can again join hands with BJP. History repeats itself,” he added.

Chief spokesman of PSPL, CP Rai said, “The SP workers were framed in fake cases during the BSP regime. The SP allied with the party which humiliated Mulayam Singh Yadav and Janeshwar Mishra. This is an alliance of opportunism. Any ‘samajwadi’ will not accept it,” he said.

(With Agency inputs)

First Published: Jan 13, 2019 09:54 IST