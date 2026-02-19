Airline ops hit by Navitaire outage in India, Europe; check-ins at Delhi airport impacted

Airlines in India and globally, mainly the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region and Europe, were facing disruptions amid an interim Navitaire outage on Thursday morning. As a result, check-ins at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were also impacted, people familiar with the matter told HT. Check-ins are reportedly disrupted at Delhi's IGI Airport. (PTI File)

There were also slight delays in departures at the Delhi airport.

The Navitaire server was down between 6:45 am and 7:28 am on Thursday morning, impacting check-ins at Delhi airport for Akasa, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Air India Express, an airport official said. The services are now normal, the official added.

In December last year, a technical glitch caused by a "third-party system" disrupted check-ins at multiple airports and delayed flights of several airlines. Multiple airlines, including Air India, had issued advisories amid the disruption.

Hours later, the issue was fully resolved, with operations returning to normal across airports.

In November 2025, more than 400 domestic and international flights were delayed after a technical issue with the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) disrupted operations at the IGIA.

Major airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, were experiencing disruptions, resulting in longer queues and slower operations. The technical issue was detected in the IP-based AMSS system, following which a review meeting was conducted by the Secretary, MoCA, with Chairman AAI, member ANS, and other officials, and necessary directions were given to address the issues.

The glitch had led to air traffic controllers (ATCs) manually preparing flight plans using available data, a time-consuming process that triggered the flight delays.

What is Navitaire? Navitaire is an Amadeus company which provides a digital-first passenger service system (PSS) called New Skies. Low-cost carriers and hybrid airlines use this system to manage reservations, ticketing, and airport operations. It is a cloud-based platform which brings together tools like GoNow for departure control, self-service check-in, boarding, and baggage tracking.

According to Navitaire's website, it also helps agents manage and monitor check-in and boarding processes more effectively.

Its tools can also handle re-accommodations during irregular operations by letting passengers rebook flights and choose new seats.

Navitaire's GoNow self-tagging feature allows passengers to print bag tags at home or at the airport, reducing airport check-in costs. Its GoNow eGates capabilities help streamline self-service boarding processes, giving passengers more control over their trips.

(with inputs from Neha Tripathi )