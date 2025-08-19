INDIA bloc may announce its Vice President nominee today

Former Indian Space Research Organisation scientist Mylswamy Annadurai and Mahatma Gandhi’s great grandson Tushar Gandhi were among the names the Opposition discussed as its vice-presidential candidate at a meeting in Delhi on Monday. Tushar Gandhi’s name was also discussed, according to two leaders present in the meeting (HT Photo)

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), which met at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in Delhi on Monday, will take its final call for the September 9 election on Tuesday.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is learnt to have pushed for former Supreme court judge B Sudarshan Reddy.

With the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fielding Maharashtra governor CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) proposed the name of Annadurai at the meeting, which received the backing of some of the other parties, a leader aware of the details said. Annadurai’s name, however, did not receive support from TMC as the latter felt there should not be Tamil vs Tamil fight, according to a TMC leader.

Gandhi’s name was also discussed, according to two leaders present in the meeting.

“5-6 names were discussed at length,” said a senior Opposition leader, requesting anonymity. According to a second leader, the names of one or two political leaders also came up.

But, the 12 Opposition parties present in the meeting agreed to field a non-politician, an eminent personality, as the Opposition’s VP pick, a functionary aware of the matter said.

Political leaders’ candidatures were avoided as the Opposition feared that it might split the votes, which had happened in the 2022 election when the Trinamool Congress refused to support former Congress minister Margaret Alva.

At the beginning of the meeting, Kharge told the leaders that defence minister Rajnath Singh had called him to seek support for Radhakrishnan. “Kharge also said that he told Singh that the BJP always asks for support for a party candidate and they never want any suggestion from the Opposition,” said a senior Congress leader, requesting anonymity.

Kharge also informed leaders that he conveyed to Rajnath Singh that the Opposition didn’t have a good experience with the previous vice-president, Jagdeep Dhankhar.

All parties discussed the possibilities of the election and decided that a candidate must be fielded. It was also decided that an eminent person who believes in the values of the Constitution and democracy should be the nominee.

“Several names were discussed. Leaders gave their own suggestions and some even referred to suggestions they have received from friends,” quipped a third leader.

“But we have decided whoever will be the candidate, it won’t be a fight between two regions ; someone who has a pan-India stature will be our candidate,” said the third leader.

In the meeting that went on for more than two hours, only 12 parties were invited. “A larger group would have made the discussion difficult,” said the third leader.

Kharge was authorised by other leaders to talk to the top leaders of all parties and arrive at a consensus.

“A meeting of leaders of all Opposition parties in Parliament will be held at 12:30pm tomorrow Tuesday Aug 19th at 10, Rajaji Marg,” Congress general secretary for communication Jairam Ramesh posted after the meeting.

Trinamool Congress’s Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O’Brien reposted it and said, “Teamwork,” indicating the decision will be taken collectively.

HT reported on Monday that hours after the BJP announced Radhakrishnan as the V-P candidate, a number of INDIA group parties pitched for an eminent person who adheres to Constitution and democratic values but does not belong to any major party as the Opposition candidate against Radhakrishnan.

All opposition parties will be invited to Kharge’s house on Tuesday. A senior Opposition leader said that the candidate will be announced soon after the meeting ends.

The ruling NDA has sufficient votes to secure a victory for Radhakrishnan – it holds the edge in the 781-member electoral college with 424 members – but the Opposition wants to put up a fight to highlight its commitment for the Constitution and democracy.

A Congress leader indicated that the party was open to fielding a candidate proposed by other parties.