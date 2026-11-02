50+ protesters briefly detained over ‘violations’ at INDIA bloc rally

Delhi Police said over 50 protestors were briefly detained near Minto Road on Sunday for violating restrictions, even as the INDIA bloc’s rally, which drew tens of thousands of participants, unfolded peacefully and without any untoward incident. Security personnel seen deployed at Connaught Place ahead of the INDIA bloc’s ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ march. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Police said they made detentions after the rally as a few protesters went towards Minto Road, where restrictions were in place.

Security Arrangements for the Rally More than 2,500 paramilitary personnel were deployed to ensure peace during the march. Police said permission was granted for the Ramlila Maidan rally, not for the march from Connaught Place to the protest ground.

“With large crowds, we didn’t stop the march. We ensured that it navigated peacefully,” said a police officer, part of the arrangement, who did not wish to be named.

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Police said paramilitary deployment was retained in the New Delhi district area, with suspicion that protesters “swaying “ from the march and heading towards CP or other areas.

The nearly 12-acre Ramlila Maidan, which can accommodate around 50,000 people, has eight entry and exit gates. One gate was reserved for the VVIPs.

According to the security plan, the entire Ramlila Maidan was divided into eight regions and 14 zones. A deputy commissioner of police (DCP) or additional DCP-rank officer was in charge of each region and an assistant commissioner of police-rank officer of each zone. They were assisted by at least 25 inspectors and personnel between the ranks of sub-inspectors and constables.

Body-worn cameras and anti-riot measures were in place to deal with violence or untoward incidents. An additional 10 companies of the paramilitary forces and Delhi Police personnel were kept in reserve.

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“We had made elaborate arrangements, which were successful. A huge crowd was managed well,” Special Police Commissioner (law and order) Devesh Srivastava said.

DCP (Central) Rohit Rajbir said door-frame metal detectors were installed to screen participants.

Claims of Restrictions at City Borders Meanwhile, several protesters said there were restrictions on the Delhi-Faridabad and Delhi-Noida borders.

A few Congress leaders from Rajasthan alleged their cards were stopped near Faridabad.

However, when reached, Delhi Police refuted the allegations, saying no such restrictions were in place and free movement was allowed.