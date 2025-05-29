India asks Bangladesh to hold ‘inclusive, free, fair’ elections

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday said that India wanted a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh and called for Dhaka to hold “inclusive, fair and free elections” soon, reported news agency PTI. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called for Bangladesh to hold elections soon(ANI)

"We want a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh, one that is anchored in meeting the aspirations and the interests of the people of both sides," Jaiswal said during a weekly press briefing.

"Bangladesh needs to ascertain the will and mandate of the people by holding inclusive, fair and free elections at an early date," he added.

New Delhi's comments on Dhaka's impending elections come amid fresh protests in the country by government employees and demands by various political parties to hold elections by the end of this year.

The Muhammad Yunus-led interim government has been in power for the last nine months after the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina due to large-scale anti-government protests.

As pressure mounts to conduct elections, interim chief Muhammad Yunus, during a visit to Japan, announced that the next national elections will be held between December this year and June 2026.

MEA responds to Yunus' anti-India comments

After reports emerged of Muhammad Yunus allegedly blaming India for the fresh troubles in Dhaka, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that Bangladesh's government was attempting to deflect criticism within their country.

"When statements of this sort come, it seems like you want to deflect in another direction from your challenges related to governance there. And to blame others by saying that these extraneous issues caused by others are the reason for these problems... it does not solve the issue," he said.

Relations between India and Bangladesh have been strained after the interim government failed to address attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in that country.