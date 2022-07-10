India celebrates Eid-ul-Adha, devotees offer prayers| 10 points

Devotees on Sunday gathered across the country to celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban, or Qurban Bayaram, which commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s dedication to Allah. This is the second major Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Here are the latest updates on pan-India celebrations:

1. Members of the Muslim community who are offering services to pilgrims during the Amarnath yatra offered namaz at Baltal Base Camp on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. The members also held a special prayer for those who lost their lives in the cloudburst recently. The Masjid committee also offered to help pilgrims who need assistance.

2. BSF (Border Security Force) and Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets at the Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of the festival.

3. Security has been heightened around Eidgah, Kanpur as devotees offer namaz. The police are monitoring the areas with the help of drones, reported news agency ANI.

4. Devotees offered prayers on the occasion of the festival outside Bandra station in Mumbai.

5. Several devotees gathered to offer namaz at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Red Road in Kolkata, Jama Masjid in Delhi among other places in the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adah.

6. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha and wished that the festival “inspires everyone to work towards furthering the spirit of collective well-being and prosperity for the good of humankind".

7. Leaders including defence minister Rajnath Singh, President Ram Nath Kovind, Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani extended their wishes to the citizens on Twitter.

8. Hundreds of devotees gathered at Taj-ul-Masjid in Bhopal on Sunday to offer namaz.

9. Several devotees also gathered at Eidgah Jammu on Sunday to offer prayers.

10. Every year, the date of the festival changes as it is based on the Islamic lunar calendar - which is about 11 days shorter than the Western 365-day Gregorian calendar.

