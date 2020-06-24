e-paper
India News / India, China hold diplomatic meeting on border stand-off in Ladakh

India, China hold diplomatic meeting on border stand-off in Ladakh

Wednesday’s meeting is a followup to one of the corps commanders of the Indian and Chinese armies on Monday at Moldo on the Chinese side of the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) during which both the sides had agreed on measures to de-escalate the situation.

india Updated: Jun 24, 2020 14:56 IST
Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This June 22, 2020, satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the border between India and China.
India and China on Wednesday discussed ways for easing the border tensions and possible future diplomatic contacts during the first formal diplomatic meeting since the June 15 clash in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley during which 20 Indian Army soldiers were killed.

The meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on border affairs (WMCC), the second since June 5, was held through video conference.

WMCC, set up in 2012, is headed by Naveen Srivastava, the joint secretary (East Asia), and Wu Jianghao, director general in the Chinese foreign ministry.

The next level after WMCC is the Special Representatives mechanism but there was no indication whether the two sides intend to convene its meeting any time soon.

Wednesday’s meeting is a followup to one of the corps commanders of the Indian and Chinese armies on Monday at Moldo on the Chinese side of the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) during which both the sides had agreed on measures to de-escalate the situation.

‘Modi govt ‘unlocked’ Covid-19 epidemic, petrol-diesel rates’: Rahul Gandhi
Diplomatic border talks today to spell out steps to India-China disengagement
Sisodia writes to Amit Shah, seeks scrapping of new Covid-19 SOPs
In visit to forward areas in eastern Ladakh, Army chief commends troops for high morale
In Delhi govt’s revised Covid-19 plan, house-to-house screening by July 6
Patanjali didn’t mention Covid-19 drug in license application: Uttarakhand official
Bulbbul review: Pretty but problematic, Anushka produces a flawed fairytale
Novak Djokovic apologises for hosting tennis event ‘too soon’ amid Covid-19
