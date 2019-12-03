e-paper
Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019

India, China to hold joint counter terrorism training in Meghalaya

india Updated: Dec 03, 2019 00:41 IST
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
The Chinese contingent from the Tibet military command comprising 130 personnel and the Indian contingent of similar strength will participate in the 14-day long exercise.
         

Military contingents from India and China will take part in 8th India-China joint training exercise in Meghalaya this month, said a release issued by Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) defence wing.

Titled ‘Hand In Hand 2019’, the theme of the exercise will be counter terrorism under United Nations mandate and would be conducted at Umroi in Meghalaya from December 7 to December 20.

The Chinese contingent from the Tibet military command comprising 130 personnel and the Indian contingent of similar strength will participate in the 14-day long exercise.

The exercise is planned at company level with respective battalion headquarters controlling the training, the release stated.

“The aim of the exercise is to practice joint planning and conduct of counter terrorist operation in semi urban terrain,” it said.

The exercise schedule includes various lectures and drills associated counter terrorist handling and firing with each others’ weapons, battle obstacle course, special heliborne operations and case studies of various operations carried out in counter terrorist environment.

There would be two tactical exercise scheduled during the training. One would be in a counter terrorism scenario and the other on humanitarian and disaster relief operations.

