e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 16, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India, Chinese troops face-off at Galwan valley; army officer, 2 soldiers die

India, Chinese troops face-off at Galwan valley; army officer, 2 soldiers die

india Updated: Jun 16, 2020 13:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The face-off between India, Chinese troops took place during the de-escalation process that has been underway.
The face-off between India, Chinese troops took place during the de-escalation process that has been underway.(HT File Photo)
         

A n army officer and two soldiers died in a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers at Galwan Valley, one of the four standoff points in the eastern Ladakh sector, an army statement on Tuesday said. The face-off took place during the de-escalation process that has been underway between the two sides.

“Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation,” the statement said.

Also Read: Indian officer, two others killed in clash with PLA at Pangong Tso

Government sources said there were casualties and injuries on both sides.

The clash took place at a time efforts were on to resolve the standoff. A limited disengagement of forces had also taken place at Galwan Valley, Patrolling Point 15 and Hot Springs after a meeting between Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, commander of Leh-based 14 Corps, and Major General Liu Lin, commander of the People’s Liberation Army in South Xinjiang region, on June 6.

Army delegations, led by major general-ranked officers of both armies, also have been holding discussions in eastern Ladakh to resolve the standoff.

tags
top news
Indian officer, two others killed in clash with PLA; casualties on both sides
Indian officer, two others killed in clash with PLA; casualties on both sides
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19: CMO
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19: CMO
Furious at torture of 2 staffers by Pak’s ISI, India to put downgrade in ties on table
Furious at torture of 2 staffers by Pak’s ISI, India to put downgrade in ties on table
LIVE:Ukranian first lady Olena Zelenska tests positive for Covid-19
LIVE:Ukranian first lady Olena Zelenska tests positive for Covid-19
PM Modi to meet CMs today, his sixth round of discussion on Covid-19
PM Modi to meet CMs today, his sixth round of discussion on Covid-19
North Korea appears to destroy Inter-Korea liaison office: Report
North Korea appears to destroy Inter-Korea liaison office: Report
Beaten with rods, made to drink filthy water: 2 Indian staffers were tortured in Pak
Beaten with rods, made to drink filthy water: 2 Indian staffers were tortured in Pak
Watch: Snow leopard climbs rocky cliff in Uttarakhand’s Gangotri National Park
Watch: Snow leopard climbs rocky cliff in Uttarakhand’s Gangotri National Park
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaSatyendar JainPM ModiCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVivek OberoisensexSaif Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In