India, Chinese troops face-off at Galwan valley; army officer, 2 soldiers die

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 13:26 IST

A n army officer and two soldiers died in a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers at Galwan Valley, one of the four standoff points in the eastern Ladakh sector, an army statement on Tuesday said. The face-off took place during the de-escalation process that has been underway between the two sides.

“Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation,” the statement said.

Also Read: Indian officer, two others killed in clash with PLA at Pangong Tso

Government sources said there were casualties and injuries on both sides.

The clash took place at a time efforts were on to resolve the standoff. A limited disengagement of forces had also taken place at Galwan Valley, Patrolling Point 15 and Hot Springs after a meeting between Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, commander of Leh-based 14 Corps, and Major General Liu Lin, commander of the People’s Liberation Army in South Xinjiang region, on June 6.

Army delegations, led by major general-ranked officers of both armies, also have been holding discussions in eastern Ladakh to resolve the standoff.