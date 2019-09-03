India contributes 22mn USD to global fund for fighting AIDS, TB and Malaria

india

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:18 IST

India has announced its contribution of 22 million US$ to The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (GFTAM).

The contribution is for the 6th replenishment cycle (2020-22), and an increase of 10% over the amount contributed by the country in the 5th cycle.

“India stands firm to its long-standing partnership with the Global Fund and its commitment to eliminate AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria”. India’s pledge for the Global Fund strongly demonstrates its strong political leadership to achieve universal health for all and its equally strong commitment to work across borders to join hands in fighting the epidemics of these three diseases,” said Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, in a statement.

India was the first implementing country to host a replenishment milestone of the Global Fund and now has become the first among G20, BRICS and implementer countries to announce the pledge for the 6th Replenishment Conference, setting a precedent for other donors to contribute generously for the cause.

India shares a sustained partnership with the Global Fund since 2002 both as recipient and as a donor.

Global Fund support with investment of USD 2 billion so far has made significant contribution in attaining targets related to HIV/AIDS, TB and Malaria reduction, and escalating the fight against these three diseases.

In the current funding cycle (2018-21), the Global Fund has allocated US$ 500 million to India. As a donor, India has contributed US$ 46.5 million so far till 2019 including US$ 20 million for the 5th Replenishment.

