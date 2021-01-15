IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / India Covid-19 vaccination: FAQs on schedule, precautions, side effects
Covid-19 reaches Thane to be distributed in Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts in Maharashtra, on January 13. (HT file)
Covid-19 reaches Thane to be distributed in Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts in Maharashtra, on January 13. (HT file)
india news

India Covid-19 vaccination: FAQs on schedule, precautions, side effects

The priority groups for vaccination comprise country’s health care workers and frontline workers; people over the age of 50 years; and people under 50 with comorbidities
READ FULL STORY
By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:36 AM IST

India is launching the world’s largest Covid-19 vaccination drive on Saturday with 300,00 health care workers set to be inoculated on the first day itself. Here’s all there’s to know about the Covid-19 vaccination drive being launched on January 16:

Will the Covid-19 vaccine be given to everyone simultaneously?

No. Government of India has selected priority groups who will be vaccinated based on risk factors.

What are the priority groups?

The first group is of country’s health care workers and frontline workers. The second group is of people over the age of 50 years, and the third will be of people under 50 with comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart and kidney diseases, etc.

Who will be vaccinated on Saturday?

Health care workers will be vaccinated in the first phase. There are an estimated 10 million health care workers, of which around 300,000 are likely to get vaccinated on Day 1.

How will I know if I am eligible to get the vaccine?

Eligible individuals will be registered by the government as beneficiaries. The eligible beneficiaries will be informed through their registered mobile number through an SMS, regarding the health facility where their vaccination will happen, and the time of vaccination.

Can we get vaccinated without registration?

No. Only registered beneficiaries will get the vaccine at the session site on the day of the vaccination.

What documents are required for registration?

One of the 12 government photo IDs: Aadhaar card, voter ID, driving license, PAN card, service ID card with photo issued to employees by the Central, state govts, public sector undertakings, public limited companies, MNREGA job card, passport, smart card issued under NPR, pension document with photo, official IDs issued to MPs, MLAs, MLCs, passbook with photo issued by bank or post office, and health insurance smart card under the scheme of labour ministry.

Do I need to carry a photo ID along to the vaccination centre?

Yes. The same photo ID that was used for registration will be needed for verification of registration at the vaccination site.

Will vaccinated beneficiaries receive information after vaccination?

Yes, on getting due dose of vaccine, the beneficiary will receive an SMS on their registered mobile number. After all the doses are administered, a QR-code based certificate will also be sent to the registered mobile number of the beneficiary.

How many Covid-19 vaccines are approved for use in India?

Two vaccines have been granted restricted emergency use approval by India’s drugs controller early this year. Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine locally manufactured by Serum Institute of India under the name of Covishield.

Will there be a choice between the vaccines?

No. It is at the discretion of the government authorities which one of the two vaccines you get.

Will the vaccine be safe if it is tested and introduced in a short span of time?

The vaccines have been approved by the national drugs regulator only after looking at the clinical trials data both from animals and humans. The safety and immunogenicity of both the vaccines has been well established.

Are there any precautions needed to be taken after vaccination?

Take rest for at least 30 minutes after vaccination to check if there are any symptoms or any discomforts. If there are, inform the vaccination team at the site for medical attention

If one is taking medicines for cancer, diabetes, hypertension or any other chronic condition, can the vaccine still be taken?

Yes. These people should take the vaccine as they are actually high-risk groups.

Can pregnant women and children take the vaccine?

No, the vaccine is not meant for pregnant and lactating women. It is also currently meant to be given to people above 18 years of age.

Can those with active Covid-19 disease take the vaccine?

No. They should wait 4-8 weeks after recovery before taking the shot.

Are there any side effects of Covid-19 vaccines?

There are largely minor side effects observed, such as mild fever, pain at the site of infection, head and body ache, nausea, weakness, etc.

Is it mandatory to take the vaccine?

Vaccine for Covid-19 is voluntary. Experts, however, advise people to take the vaccine to protect themselves and their family members and close contacts

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Farmers' leaders having the 9th round of meeting with the Government at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Farmers' leaders having the 9th round of meeting with the Government at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Talks between govt, farmers' unions over farm laws end; next round on Jan 19

Reported by HT CorrespondentEdited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:17 PM IST
The next meeting between the protesting farmers and the Union government will be held on January 19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While four centres have been earmarked for Aurangabad rural in Vaijapur, Paithan and Sillod talukas, six are in Aurangabad city, including the Government Medical College, civil surgeon Dr Sundar Kulkarni said.(Reuters File Photo)
While four centres have been earmarked for Aurangabad rural in Vaijapur, Paithan and Sillod talukas, six are in Aurangabad city, including the Government Medical College, civil surgeon Dr Sundar Kulkarni said.(Reuters File Photo)
india news

Covid vaccine drive to be held at 10 centres in Maharashtra's Aurangabad

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:13 PM IST
As many as 100 healthcare workers will be inoculated at each of these 10 centres, an official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
india news

New weather radars set up in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh

By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:08 PM IST
This would improve the localised forecasting and help avert devastation due to natural disasters such as landslides, floods, and cloud bursts by issuing advance warnings about them, officials said
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
india news

CBI arrests Rose Valley chit fund owner’s wife in Kolkata

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:01 PM IST
Subhra Kundu was arrested from her apartment in an upmarket south Kolkata condominium and brought to the CBI office at the CGO complex at Salt Lake for questioning
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said Bihar was ranked 23 in the country on the number of crimes reported and added that the law of the land was followed in the state.(ANI )
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said Bihar was ranked 23 in the country on the number of crimes reported and added that the law of the land was followed in the state.(ANI )
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Nitish upset with questions on Indigo manager

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Mumbai businessman arrested for GST fraud worth Rs31 crore

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:26 PM IST
The Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax (GST) department on Friday arrested a Vile Parle-based businessman for allegedly causing revenue loss of 31 crore to the state government by fraudulently claiming input tax credit
READ FULL STORY
Close
A wild buffalo had escaped fromthe Kaziranga National Park recently due to noises made during community finishing in water bodies in the park. (AP Photo/Representational)
A wild buffalo had escaped fromthe Kaziranga National Park recently due to noises made during community finishing in water bodies in the park. (AP Photo/Representational)
india news

Wild buffalo that killed two persons shot dead in Assam

By Utpal Parashar, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:26 PM IST
  • An irate mob had torched a forest range office and an official vehicle after a person named Jayanta Das was killed by the buffalo on Thursday. The animal attacked and killed another person named Sukur Ali on Friday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Following a sudden spike in fresh coronavirus cases after Diwali last year, the state government had imposed a night curfew in four major cities of Gujarat in November, 2020.(HT photo. Representative image)
Following a sudden spike in fresh coronavirus cases after Diwali last year, the state government had imposed a night curfew in four major cities of Gujarat in November, 2020.(HT photo. Representative image)
india news

Covid in Gujarat: Night curfew to continue for 15 more days in four cities

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:18 PM IST
While urging people to be patient and cooperate with the authorities for some more days, CM Rupani said the viral infection has come under control due to the night curfew imposed in November, 2020 in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Migratory birds hovering around pilgrims at Sangam area.(HT Photo)
Migratory birds hovering around pilgrims at Sangam area.(HT Photo)
india news

Magh Mela pilgrims told not to feed migratory birds keeping Bird flu in mind

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:13 PM IST
  • The Indian skimmer and various varieties of gulls are the centre of attraction at the Sangam area and pilgrims feed these birds with locally made ‘sev’, a snack sold locally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (HT file)
MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (HT file)
india news

MP CM contributes Rs1 lakh for Ram Temple construction

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:57 PM IST
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur also contributed Rs1.11 lakh. The VHP hopes to collect Rs5 crore from the state where the drive will continue till Feb 27
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vials of Covishield before being packaged a lab of Serum Institute of India, in Pune. (File photo)
Vials of Covishield before being packaged a lab of Serum Institute of India, in Pune. (File photo)
india news

Covishield will be administered at 75 hospitals, COVAXIN at 6

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Regarding serosurvey in Delhi, Jain said under the fifth round of serosurvey 28,000 people will be surveyed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People walk out of a Covid-19 centre in Mumbai on Friday, a day before India starts the first phase of vaccination across the country. (AFP)
People walk out of a Covid-19 centre in Mumbai on Friday, a day before India starts the first phase of vaccination across the country. (AFP)
india news

India's Covid-19 vaccination drive to begin tomorrow

Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:42 PM IST
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had approved the Oxford University-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, which has been manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and marketed as Covishield, and indigenously-developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country earlier this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The rights groups said the focus needs to be laid on increasing the number of trained human resources by offering courses which are in line with that of NIMHANS/IISC/IITs including doctoral degrees.(Dheeraj Dhawan / Hindustan Times Photo Archives)
The rights groups said the focus needs to be laid on increasing the number of trained human resources by offering courses which are in line with that of NIMHANS/IISC/IITs including doctoral degrees.(Dheeraj Dhawan / Hindustan Times Photo Archives)
india news

Disability rights groups say disability studies university promotes segregation

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:41 PM IST
In December 2020, the government had proposed to set up a "first of its kind" university covering the entire gamut of disability studies and rehabilitation sciences in an accessible environment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman sits as she covers herself with a shawl on a foggy morning on the bank of the river Yamuna, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
A woman sits as she covers herself with a shawl on a foggy morning on the bank of the river Yamuna, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Minimum temperature to fall by 2-4 degree Celsius in northwest India: IMD

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:39 PM IST
Dense to very dense fog at isolated/few pockets are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar during next three days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
J&K L-G Manoj Sinha inaugurates Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board’s hi-tech call centre in Katra on January 14. (Sourced)
J&K L-G Manoj Sinha inaugurates Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board’s hi-tech call centre in Katra on January 14. (Sourced)
india news

L-G Sinha inaugurates round the clock call centre for devotees at Vaishno Devi shrine

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:26 PM IST
He called the centre another initiative of the Shrine Board towards optimum utilisation of available technologies for larger facilitation of the pilgrims
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP