India eases trade restrictions for 25 countries after stock-taking

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 22:16 IST

India has so far lifted Covid-19-related trade restrictions for commercial sales, mainly of pharmaceutical products, and provision of aid for some 25 countries, including the US and the UK, people familiar with developments said on Thursday.

The lifting of trade restrictions was done after a comprehensive stock-taking exercise was completed, and the restrictions were eased on a case-to-case basis, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity.

Among the countries that have benefited from the easing of the restrictions are the US, the UK, Brazil, Spain, Germany, Sri Lanka and the Maldives. In the case of larger countries, the restrictions were eased to facilitate commercial sales of pharmaceutical products such as hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol.

The restrictions were eased for several smaller countries in India’s neighbourhood such as Sri Lanka and the Maldives to facilitate the provision of aid, including medical supplies.

These issues figured during a virtual meeting on Thursday between foreign secretary Harsh Shringla and members of the Kolkata-based Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), led by the chamber’s president Mayank Jalan and immediate past president Rudra Chatterjee.

The discussions with the members of the ICC focussed on different aspects of border trade with neighbouring countries, meeting contractual and export commitments during India’s lockdown period, and potential challenges and opportunities for Indian businesses and industry in the post-Covid-19 phase, the people said.

The virtual meeting was organised at the request of the ICC, whose members were also briefed by Shringla and additional secretary (economic relations) P Harish about the external affairs ministry’s initiatives to assist Indian citizens around the world and foreign nationals in India.

On Sunday, India partially eased restrictions on the export of hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol and removed restrictions on the sales of 14 other drugs. The move followed requests from US President Donald Trump and Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro to lift the hold on exports of hydroxychloroquine, whose use has been recommended by some experts to fight Covid-19.

Bolsonaro thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India for helping Brazil with hydroxychroloquine during his address to the nation on Wednesday.

“We have more good news. As an outcome of my direct conversation with the prime minister of India, we will receive, by Saturday, raw materials to continue our production of hydroxychloroquine so that we can treat patients of Covid-19 as well as of lupus, malaria, and arthritis. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India for such timely help to the people of Brazil,” he said.

Britain’s action high commissioner Jan Thompson also thanked India on Thursday for allowing exports of essential drugs. She tweeted, “Thank you @narendramodi and the Government of India for approving the export of paracetamol to the UK. Global cooperation is critical in the fight against #COVID19. UK and India have track record of working together as a #ForceforGood tackling global challenges.”