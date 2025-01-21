Menu Explore
India, France agree to enhance partnership in high technology

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 21, 2025 07:37 PM IST

France is India’s closest strategic partner in Europe and a supplier of defence hardware ranging from Rafale combat jets to advanced submarines

New Delhi: India and France have agreed to enhance their partnership in high-end technology ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Paris next month to attend a summit on artificial intelligence.

India and France reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation at a meeting between foreign secretary Vikram Misri and Anne-Marie Descôtes, the secretary-general of the French foreign ministry, in Paris, on Monday. (@MEAIndia)
India and France reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation at a meeting between foreign secretary Vikram Misri and Anne-Marie Descôtes, the secretary-general of the French foreign ministry, in Paris, on Monday. (@MEAIndia)

The two countries reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation under the India-France Horizon 2047 Roadmap at a meeting between foreign secretary Vikram Misri and Anne-Marie Descôtes, the secretary-general of the French foreign ministry, in Paris on Monday.

The discussions covered key areas of bilateral cooperation, including defence, civil nuclear energy, space, cyber and digital, AI, institutional dialogue mechanisms, and initiatives fostering people-to-people exchanges, the external affairs ministry said in a statement. “Both sides agreed to expand bilateral partnership in the areas of high-end technology sectors,” it said.

Modi is expected to visit France for the AI Summit to be held during February 11-12. The Horizon 2047 Roadmap was unveiled during a meeting between Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris in July 2023 with the aim of boosting bilateral ties in areas ranging from trade and investment to strategic cooperation.

The talks between Misri and Descôtes also focused on the situation in West Asia and the Ukraine conflict, the external affairs ministry said.

“In addition, the dialogue extended to global and regional issues such as cooperation in environment, climate change and health, cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, trilateral dialogues, joint development projects in third countries and ongoing international issues and crises such as those concerning the situation in the Middle East and Russia-Ukraine conflict,” it said.

France is India’s closest strategic partner in Europe and a supplier of defence hardware ranging from Rafale combat jets to advanced submarines. The two countries also cooperate on defence and security issues and counter-terrorism.

