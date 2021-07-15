India has administered at least 390 million Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered at least 390 million Covid vaccine doses by Wednesday, July 14, though the pace reportedly started slowing, dropping to levels seen before June 21, when the country opened up the for all adults.

At least six states said they were facing vaccine shortage even as Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya alleged that “misinformed” statements were being put out to “create panic” among people regarding vaccine supply.





Meanwhile, by 7pm on Wednesday, 391,053,156 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 3,210,451 doses were administered on the day.

In the 18-45 age group, 1,382,467 were given the first dose while 157,660 doses were given as the second dose on the day. Cumulatively, 117,870,724 persons in this age group across the country have received their first dose and 4,192,141 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Eight states -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 5 million first doses of the vaccine in the age group 18-45 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 1 million beneficiaries of the same age group for the first dose.

India recorded 41,806 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 30,987,880, while the active cases increased to 432,041, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 411,989 with 581 fresh fatalities.