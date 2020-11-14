‘India has military might, political will to protect its borders’: PM Modi slams Pakistan in strong terms

india

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 12:47 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Pakistan in strongest possible terms, as he talked about the 2016 surgical strikes while addressing the soldiers of the Indian Army in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer.

“India has proved that it has the military might, as well as the political will to protect its borders. The entire world, especially those countries who promote terrorism, has seen that Indian forces can kill terrorists and their leaders by entering their homes,” he said in Longewala.

“India is safe today because it has the power to protect itself, it has brave sons and daughters like you,” he added.

He then went on to describe the valour of Indian soldiers in the 1971 Battle of Longewala. “Whenever the valour of our soldiers is talked about, Battle of Longewala will be remembered. Our soldiers gave a befitting reply to Pakistani soldiers in that battle,” said the prime minister.

PM Modi further said, “The 1971 war against Pakistan is an example of exemplary coordination among Army, Navy and Air Force. The Battle of Longewala proved that no one can stand in front of the combined might of Indian forces.”

The Longewala post is a strategic post on the western border where the first major battle of the 1971 war, known as the Battle of Longewala, was fought.

PM Modi reached Longewala on Saturday morning to celebrate Diwali with soldiers of the Indian Army. Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Narvane and Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Rakesh Asthana accompanied the prime minister.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi had greeted the prople of the country on Diwali and wrote on Twitter, “Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy.”

On Friday, he had appealed to the people to light a ‘diya (lamp)’ on Diwali as a salute to the soldiers guarding the nation on the borders.