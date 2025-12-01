'Can give tips': PM Modi asks Opposition to deliver in Parliament, not do drama

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India has lived democracy, strengthened faith over it and said the Bihar election turnout is a display of the power of Indian democracy, citing the participation of women. PM Modi also took a swipe at Opposition, asking it to not do “drama” and offered “tips” to improve performance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday delivered his customary speech ahead of the commencement of the Winter Session of Parliament.(ANI)

India has proven that democracy can deliver, PM Modi said, delivering his customary address ahead of commencement of Parliament Winter Session. Track Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates

Taking a dig at the opposition over the recent Bihar election drubbing, PM Modi asked its members to not be frazzled by the poll outcomes and make the Parliament Winter Session productive. He also his alliance to ensure the victory does not turn into arrogance.

‘No drama please’

Don't do drama in Parliament, but deliver, PM Modi said in an appeal to Opposition members. PM Modi also said he hoped that with time, opposition leaders would have come to terms with loss in Bihar, but their statements show loss has unsettled them.

Taking his veiled attack forward, PM Modi said he is willing to give tips to the Opposition on how they can change their strategies and perform better, adding that they should revamp their course of action after having failed to make a mark in elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance recently secured a massive victory in the Bihar assembly elections 2025, winning 202 of the 243 seats and restricting the Congress-led Mahagathbandhan or INDIA bloc in the state to 35 wins.

Parliament is headed for stormy Winter Session with Opposition’s insistence on having a debate on the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and no clear nod for the same from the government which has listed 10 new bills for introduction and has decided to hold a discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram, India’s national song.

The Winter Session of Parliament, kickstarting on Monday, will conclude on December 19.

In the three meetings held on Sunday—an all-party meet chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh and the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meetings of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha — debate on the SIR was the central theme of the Opposition’s demands, as reported by HT earlier. While Samajwadi Party (SP) lawmaker Ramgopal Yadav warned that House will not be allowed to function without a debate on SIR, other Opposition leaders told the government that it would be the latter’s responsibility if the House does not run, people aware of the matter, cited in the earlier HT report, said.

After the all-party meeting, parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said that no leader said that they will not allow the House to run over SIR.

"On behalf of government, I assure that we will continue to discuss in order to run smoothly. In democracy, there are differences between the parties. Despite differences, the House should not be disturbed to improve productivity,” Rijiju said.