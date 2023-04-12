India hosts 2-day SCO Young Authors’ Conference in Delhi starting today

The two-day-long Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Young Authors’ Conference (YAC), organised by the education ministry along with the National Book Trust, commenced in New Delhi on Wednesday based on the theme ‘Civilizational Dialogue amongst the SCO member nations – Perspectives from Young Scholars’. NSAs of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member States during a meeting in New Delhi on March 29. (ANI File Photo)

The two-day SCO Young Authors’ Conference is said to “provide a dynamic platform to explore the avenues of modern education, training and advanced training of youth, wider involvement in entrepreneurial activities and innovative projects and the sub-themes include history and philosophy, economy, religion, culture, literature, and science and medicine”.

The programme is part of the calendar of events drawn up by the ministry of external affairs, under the current chairmanship of the grouping.

The SCO is an intergovernmental organisation founded in Shanghai on 15 June 2001, comprising eight members including India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

As the current president of the grouping, India is hosting a range of events, including a chief justices’ conference and a meeting of energy ministers, which Pakistan has attended through video conferencing, except for one event.