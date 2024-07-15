India, Marshall Islands sign MoU on development projects

NEW DELHI: India on Monday signed an agreement with the Marshall Islands to provide an annual grant for four community development projects as part of New Delhi’s outreach to Pacific Island states. Marshall Islands President Hilda C Heine (centre) witnessed the signing of the MoU with India on annual grant in aid for community development projects (X/IndianEmbTokyo)

The move comes against the backdrop of the four members of the Quad – India, Australia, Japan and the US – stepping up their engagement with the Pacific Islands amid China’s efforts to increase its influence in the strategic region.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed at the Indian embassy in Tokyo by India’s ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, and foreign minister Kalani Kaneko of Marshall Islands. The embassy in Tokyo is also responsible for overseeing relations with Marshall Islands.

President Hilda C Heine of Marshall Islands witnessed the signing of the MoU.

The MoU will enable the implementation of a community sports centre in Ailuk Atoll, an airport terminal on Mejit Island, and community centres at Arno and Wotje Atolls. “These would surely provide better infrastructure to the people of Marshall Islands,” external affairs minister S Jaishankar said in a video message.

The projects are in line with commitments made by the Indian side at the third summit of the Forum of India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC). “We are also working on the proposals regarding desalination units and dialysis machines for the Republic of Marshall Islands,” Jaishankar said.

“We consider it our responsibility to support the Pacific Islands in their quest for sustainable development. Climate change, natural disasters, poverty alleviation and healthcare are common challenges that we need to address together,” he added.

Pointing to the needs of the Pacific Island states such as healthcare and related infrastructure, affordable medicines, education and capacity building, development of SMEs and renewable energy, Jaishankar said: “India is always ready to do more with our Indo-Pacific partners.”

During the meeting at the Indian embassy, the two sides discussed a range of issues, including bilateral and multilateral relations, cooperation in health, education and environment, and the development partnership.