‘India most tolerant’: Rajnath says in response to Naseeruddin’s concerns

Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said India was the most tolerant nation in the world, rejecting claims that intolerance was rising in the country.

Singh’s statement came two days after actor Naseeruddin Shah expressed concern that “poison” has so spread in the Indian society where at some places, the death of a cow is given more significance than of a police officer, an indirect reference to the recent Bulandshahr violence. He had expressed anxiety over the well-being of his children, who he said had not been brought up as followers of any particular religion and would not be able to identify themselves on religious lines if confronted by a bloodthirsty mob.

“The tolerance that exists in India is unmatched…such tolerance is not found in any corner of the world. Perhaps, India is the only country, where people from all religions co-exist peacefully since ages. All of them have contributed in prosperity, empowerment of the country and have worked to make India self reliant. I am confident they would continue to do so,” said the home minister while answering a question from the media at the 114th Foundation Day function of King George’s Medical University in Lucknow.

“There are 72 sects in Islam, all of them are found here, not even the Islamic countries have all. There’s no question of intolerance in the country,” he said, reported ANI news agency.

Asked about the cyber surveillance order, Singh said, “Things have been clarified, I cannot speak more as the parliament session is on. Whatever I have to say, I will say in the Parliament.”

The order says that 10 central agencies authorised by the government would have the authority to monitor and intercept any information from any computer.

This has set off a political storm with the opposition accusing the government of snooping computers.

During his address as chief guest of the function, the minister said he would be the happiest person if the 114-year-old KGMU got AIIMS-like status. He said he could not promise this status as it would require changes in policies and only a few months were left for the elections, while policy changes required more time.

Earlier, KGMU vice-chancellor professor MLB Bhatt had handed over a memorandum to the home minister seeking AIIMS-like status for the university.

On the occasion, Rajnath Singh also gave medals to 86 top students of the institute.

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 23:33 IST