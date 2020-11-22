India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them: PM Modi at G20

india

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 18:42 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday emphasised on keeping the focus on climate change, saying it is an issue which needs to be fought in an integrated manner.

“It is equally important to keep our focus on fighting climate change. Climate change must be fought not in silos but in an integrated, comprehensive and holistic way,” he said while addressing the G20 Summit virtually.

“We aim to restore 26 million hectares degraded land by the year 2030. We are encouraging a circular economy,” he added.

The prime minister said that every single human being must prosper if the humanity as a whole aims to prosper.

“Inspired by our traditional ethos of living in harmony with the environment and commitment of my government, India has adopted low carbon and climate-resilient development practices. India is not only meeting our Paris Agreement targets but also exceeding them,” said PM Modi.

Saudi Arabia, which assumed the G20 presidency this year, is the host of the virtual summit that is bringing together leaders from the world’s richest and most developed economies, such as the US, China, India, Turkey, France, the UK and Brazil, among others.

Speaking at the summit on Saturday, PM Modi had called for a global index for the post-Covid-19 world based on four key elements - creation of a vast talent pool, ensuring reach of technology to all segments of society, transparency in systems of governance and dealing with Mother Earth in a spirit of Trusteeship.

He had also termed the Covid-19 pandemic as an important turning point in the history of humanity and the biggest challenge the world is facing since World War II.

PM Modi also called for greater transparency in governance systems which will inspire citizens to deal with shared challenges and enhance their confidence.