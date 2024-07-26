India reported 40,000 suspected heat stroke cases this summer

New Delhi: India has reported over 100 deaths and 40,000 cases of suspected heat stroke since the onset of summer in 2024, as of mid-June, according to the United Nations Call to Action on Extreme Heat released on Thursday. Modelled estimates show approximately 489,000 heat-related deaths occurred annually between 2000 and 2019. (File)

The UN report, a first-of-its-kind joint product bringing together perspectives from 10 UN entities, underscores the multi-sectoral impacts of extreme heat. It noted heat-related deaths in countries from Saudi Arabia to India in the past 100 days alone.

“Secretary-General is issuing a global call to action on extreme heat in four critical areas: Care for the vulnerable; protect workers; boost the resilience of our economies and societies using data and science, and limit temperature rise to 1.5°C,” the document said.

The UN declaration came a day after India’s earth sciences ministry informed Parliament that extreme heat is not yet considered a natural disaster eligible for financial assistance, as the 15th Finance Commission did not find merit in expanding the scope. The ministry added that heat wave deaths are reducing due to better weather prediction.

Modelled estimates show approximately 489,000 heat-related deaths occurred annually between 2000 and 2019, with 45% in Asia and 36% in Europe, the UN said. Heat exposure resulted in potential income losses equivalent to $863 billion in 2022.

International Labour Organization data warns that over 70% of the global workforce – 2.4 billion people – are now at high risk of extreme heat, resulting in 22.85 million injuries and 18,970 deaths annually among workers. Africa, the Arab states, and Asia-Pacific are most exposed.

“Workers in Africa, the Arab states, and Asia and the Asia-Pacific are most exposed to excessive heat. In these regions, 93 per cent, 84 per cent, and 75% of the workforce are affected, respectively As daily temperatures rise above 34°C, labour productivity begins to drop by 50%,” the report said.

And such spells are only likely to get worse as the planet warms. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change projects peak heatwave temperatures will increase significantly faster than average temperatures. An extreme heat event that would have occurred once in 50 years is now nearly five times more likely, and projected to be 14 times more likely under 2°C warming.

UNICEF found that by 2050, nearly 2.2 billion children will be exposed to high heatwave frequency, up from only 24% in 2020. Heat-related mortality for people over 65 increased by approximately 85% between 2000-2004 and 2018-2022.

The UN has recommended that countries adopt evidence-based policies, regulations and multi-dimensional risk assessments and community-driven actions to protect the most vulnerable; enhance social protection schemes to integrate specific measures that help address the risks of extreme heat; implement urgent measures to protect the health and lives of all workers in all sectors and in all regions of the world from the risk of extreme heat through a rights-based approach; urgently review the laws and regulations on occupational safety and health to integrate provisions for extreme heat; develop and implement comprehensive, risk-informed heat action plans (and cooling plans) in all countries and all sectors among others.

“Every fraction of a degree of warming matters. With every additional increment of global warming, changes in extremes, impacts and risks become larger. Limiting global warming to below 1.5°C will significantly reduce the risks, adverse impacts and related human suffering from climate change, including extreme heat,” the report added.

India recorded its warmest June for northwest India since record-keeping began in 1901, according to the India Meteorological Department. The region saw 10 to 18 heat wave days in June, compared to a normal of 3-4 days. A deadly heat spell over parts of northwest India killed at least 100 people. East and northeast India also recorded its warmest June in terms of night time temperatures recording an average minimum temperature of 25.14 degree C, nearly 1 degree above normal.