e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India’s active Covid-19 cases fall below 6% of total cases, says health ministry

India’s active Covid-19 cases fall below 6% of total cases, says health ministry

With 45,903 new Covid-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India’s total cases surged to 85,53,657, the health ministry said on Monday.

india Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 11:19 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
New Delhi
Recovered cases in India have leaped past 92% of the cumulative cases.
Recovered cases in India have leaped past 92% of the cumulative cases.(AP Photo | Representational image)
         

India’s Covid-19 active cases have fallen below 6 per cent of the total cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the Health Ministry said, “Demonstrating a landmark achievement, India’s Active Cases have fallen below 6% of the Total Cases. The Recovered Cases have leaped past 92% of the cumulative cases.”

In another tweet, it said, “Calibrated and effective strategy of the Centre focused on high levels of testing for early identification combined with timely tracing, isolation and hospitalisation for the severe cases have resulted in a manageable number of active cases and continuously rising number of recoveries.”

On Monday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan held a virtual meeting with Health Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, and West Bengal to review the Covid-19 situation.

With 45,903 new Covid-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India’s total cases surged to 85,53,657, the MoHFW said on Monday.

With 490 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll has mounted to 1,26,611.The total number of active cases stands at 5,09,673 in the last 24 hours while the total cured cases are at 79,17,373.

tags
top news
RJD camp confident of forming govt as trends indicate neck and neck fight
RJD camp confident of forming govt as trends indicate neck and neck fight
Bihar polls: Vote counting on. JD(U) leader explains what went wrong
Bihar polls: Vote counting on. JD(U) leader explains what went wrong
Bihar Results Live: Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha trailing
Bihar Results Live: Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha trailing
NDA has an edge over RJD+ alliance but there’s bad news for Nitish Kumar
NDA has an edge over RJD+ alliance but there’s bad news for Nitish Kumar
Union health minister reviews Covid-19 situation in 9 high disease burden states
Union health minister reviews Covid-19 situation in 9 high disease burden states
By-poll result: BJP ahead in 14 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 4 in Uttar Pradesh
By-poll result: BJP ahead in 14 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 4 in Uttar Pradesh
‘Luckily we got him traded from DC’: Rohit on ‘best bowler with new ball’
‘Luckily we got him traded from DC’: Rohit on ‘best bowler with new ball’
Bihar election: Counting underway; Tejashwi’s supporters ready to celebrate
Bihar election: Counting underway; Tejashwi’s supporters ready to celebrate
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi Yadav

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In